Shekhar Suman reacts to Sandeep Nahar's death, asks if it's linked to Sushant, Disha cases

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput had been one of the most controversial events of 2020. Among from the numerous controversies on the death case had been the demise of the actor’s former manager Disha Salian a week earlier. One of the persons who alleged a link between the two deaths was Shekhar Suman, who mentioned them again upon hearing the news of Sandeep Nahar’s death.

READ: Sandeep Nahar's Pics With SSR, Dhoni Make Netizens Emotional; He Cherished Autographed Bat

Shekhar Suman on Sandeep Nahar’s death

Shekhar Suman called it ‘strange’ that Sushant's friend Sandeep Nahar ‘also committed suicide’, as is being suspected by the police. The actor claimed that apart from SSR and Disha cases, two more of SSR’s friends also ‘ended their lives.’ In a controversial question, he asked if there was a 'common link or thread' in the case or it was just a ‘coincidence’.

Sushant's friend Sandeep Nahar also committed https://t.co/ko79Vk5wUR's strange,Disha and two more of SSR's friends also connected with him, had earlier ended their lives.. Is there a common link or thread??Or is it just a coincidence?Point to ponder. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 18, 2021

Sandeep Nahar was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon area on Monday. The actor, who had acted with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, had posted a video on social media, talking about the strain with his wife.

"I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't," he said.

The police has now filed an abetment to suicide case against his wife Kanchan and mother-in-law, on a complaint filed by his father.

Do we over expect from our life , why suicide done by SSR MSD movie Co star , one thing we need to understand , nothing less or more we will get what’s written in our destiny , why we over expect or overreact , Sad news Om Shanti Sandeep Nahar pic.twitter.com/0RaLfrhmrV — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) February 15, 2021

READ: Abetment To Suicide Case Filed Against Sandeep Nahar's Wife & Mother-in-law

Sushant & Disha Salian cases

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14. While the police first termed it as a ‘suicide’, later the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, as netizens carried out a ‘justice’ movement and his family accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his death, embezzlement and more. The CBI is still investigating the case.

Disha Salian fell from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8-9. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane, and others had alleged that Disha experienced misbehaviour at a party, after which she called Sushant. As per Sushant’s family friends, he felt there was a threat to his life when he heard the news of Disha’s death.

READ: Sandeep Nahar's Death: 'MS Dhoni' Co-star Jitin Expresses Grief While Sharing BTS Pic

READ: Akshay Kumar Expresses His Grief Over 'Kesari' Actor Sandeep Nahar's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.