Dil Bechara On Hotstar: Which Countries Is Sushant's Last Film Available In? Check Details

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara hit the online platform on July 24 at 7:30 pm and premiered on Disney + Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in countries like USA, UK, and Canada. Moreover, the film will be available for subscribers as well as non-subscribers at 7:30 pm. The director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra announced about Dil Bechara release time on Instagram.

Dil Bechara marks late actor Sushant's last film and memory in Bollywood and marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead. The movie will retell the story of Fault In Our Stars, which starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. Dil Bechara trailer and the songs have been receiving a massive response from fans. Music maestro AR Rahman teamed up with a bunch of artists and also paid a musical tribute to Sushant. Dil Bechara is slated for an OTT release on July 24, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar.

Dil Bechara stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Sanjana Sanghi. Actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing a cameo in the film. Moreover, the cast also includes Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the film Chhichhore along with Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, and Varun Sharma. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film received several accolades for the story, editing, and direction. The film followed the story of a group of friends who walk down the memory lane reminiscing their college days when they were tagged as 'losers'.

