As Fatima Sana Shaikh Celebrates Her B'day On Jan 11, Play This Trivia Quiz About Her

Indian actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is best known for her role as Geeta Phogat from the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. She celebrates her birthday on January 11. The Thugs of Hindostan fame actor has been gaining praises for her role in Ludo as of lately, while her latest movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari released a few days ago. Read on to know more about Fatima Sana Shaikh's birthday special trivia quiz. The questions would be based on Fatima Sana Shaikh's movies and more. Test out how much you know about the actor.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's birthday special quiz

1. Fatima Sana Shaikh made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in which movie?

Chachi 420

One 2 Ka 4

Ishq

Bade Dilwala

2. Sana Shaikh featured in a music video for the first time in 2020, what was the name of the MV?

Befikra

Har Ghoont Mein Swag

Palkein Kholo

Chal Wahan Jaate Hain

3. Sana Shaikh made her debut as the lead role in Dangal alongside which actor in 2016?

Sanya Malhotra

Dhvani Bhanushali

Kiara Advani

Sana Khan

4. Before debuting in a lead role, Fatima Sana Shaikh also acted in a few other roles in Bollywood, which of these movies does not feature her?

Bittoo Boss

Kaanchi: The Unbreakable

Akaash Vani

Tahaan

5. Which of these Fatima Sana Shaikh movies received "The German Star of India Award" at "Bollywood and Beyond" festival at Stuttgart Germany in the year 2009?

Akash Vani

Tahaan

Ludo

Ishq

6. How many movies has Fatima Sana Shaikh featured in a lead role as of January 2021?

5

4

6

3

7. Which Telugu film did Sana Shaikh feature in 2015 alongside Ranjit Swamy?

Nuvvu Nenu Okkatavudam!

Julayi

S/O Satyamurthy

Bengal Tiger

Fatima Sana Shaikh's trivia answers

1. Ishq - This is the first movie where Sana Shaikh started her career in the film industry as a child artist. The movie released in 1997.

2. Palkein Kholo - It is the only music video featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh as of yet.

3. Sanya Malhotra - Both Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra debuted in the lead roles in 2016 released Dangal.

4. Kaanchi: The Unbreakable - Except Kaanchi, Fatima was seen in small roles in all the movies including Tahaan, Akash Vani as well as Bittoo Boss.

5. Tahaan was awarded "The German Star of India Award" at "Bollywood and Beyond" festival at Stuttgart Germany in the year 2009.

6. 5 (including 1 Telugu film) - Fatima Sanya Shaikh has featured in 5 movies as a lead actor.

7. Nuvvu Nenu Okkatavudam! is the only Telugu film that Sana Shaikh featured in.

