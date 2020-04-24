As Hrithik Roshan Turns Pianist, Here Are Other Actors Who Can Also Play The Piano

Hrithik Roshan's fans were surprised when the actor played the piano today to wish his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan on their anniversary. The actor played the piano while his ex-wife Sussanne and his children Hrehaan and Hridhaan sang Happy Anniversary song for the actor's parents. In case you missed it, here is a video of Hrithik Roshan playing the piano.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, there are several other Bollywood actors who know to play the piano. Some of them have also taken it up as a hobby during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh recently took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Deepika Padukone playing the piano. The actor is learning to play the keyboard during the Coronavirus lockdown. Check the picture below.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is known to be a music instrument lover. The actor is famous for playing the guitar but apart from that the actor is also passionate about the piano. Check out the picture below.

Aamir Khan

Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her Instagram account to post monochrome pictures of Aamir Khan playing the piano. Check out the pictures here.

Shraddha Kapoor

In the film Rock On 2, Shraddha Kapoor was playing the character of a piano player. For that role, the actor reportedly spent 13 to 14 hours a day to practice playing the instrument. Even after the film, reportedly the actor still likes playing the piano. Here is a look at the picture.

