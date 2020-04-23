How Deepika Padukone's Fashion Choices Have Gone From Safe-chic To Offbeat-elegant

Deepika Padukone is now synonymous with uber chic. Over the years, Deepika has moved from playing it safe with her outfits choices, to dipping her feet into the pool of experimental fashion. From combining a headscarf a la a dupatta with couture, to acing hooded pantsuits, Deepika has carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon.

Deepika Padukone transformations over the years

Deepika Padukone entered Bollywood in 2007, and since then, she has come a long way. She had become one of the most influential actors of all time. This post attached below is one of her early Instagram posts. Deepika is seen in an all-white outfit. She has mixed and matched to wear this indo-western outfit. She is also sporting a matching necklace. Deepika's indo-western outfits such as this one have gone on to influence many.

Deepika Padukone can be seen in a white tank top and a torn pair of blue denim jeans. This 2015 style was loved by fans and can be said to have inspired the recent trend of ripped denim that was spotted everywhere from the runway to the high street. .

In November of 2015, the trend of long Anarkali dresses was back as celebs like Deepika Padukone and others wore them on a few occasions. These outfits were loved by fans and soon they were worn by masses.

This 2016 outfit was one of the most unique design outfits that Deepika had adorned. This plunging neckline outfit is similar to that which Priyanka Chopra wore in 2020. This just shows how Deepika was ahead of all other celebs. Take a look at her outfit here.

This July 2016 outfit changed the trend of how people consumed fashion. This matching top and pant co-ord set which is similar to a jumpsuit was loved by her fans and soon became a revolutionary design that is still sold by several fashion brands.

In this post, Deepika is seen adorning a black top with floral design and a velvet-finish, violet-coloured skirt with knots in place of a belt to hold the skirt. This is one of the best outfits of early 2017 and preceded the velvet trend. Take a look at it here.

This next outfit is what Deepika wore at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. She wore this semi-formal purple blazer and bell-bottom pants which inspired several other outfits that year. The bell-bottom design was also incorporated in both casual denim and traditional outfits and is still loved by fans.

This next 2019 outfit is loved by fans for its modern appeal. It is a white one-piece outfit with design in black on it. This unique outfit was loved by fans and further inspired the all-denim look that is so popular nowadays. Take look at it here.

This next outfit is also one of the most loved outfits of the star. She is seen in a coordinated top and cape with palazzo pants of the same material. This matching outfit is one of the best outfits of the Deepika that you can take inspiration from.

In 2020, Deepika like all of us have been in lockdown and she is inspiring her fans with her home outfits. In this next post, she is seen in a striped pyjama shirt. This outfit looks more comfortable and homely for the lockdown. This outfit is perfect as all are home and Deepika has once again shown how up-to-date she is with her fashion game.

