Hrithik Roshan’s 'Kaho Na... Pyar Hai': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, was Hrithik Roshan's debut film that released in the year 2000. The film was a blockbuster after which Hrithik rose to stardom. The movie is about a girl who finds out about the killer of her boyfriend after meeting his doppelganger. Take a look at the interesting trivia from the movie.

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Na... Pyar Hai Movie Trivia according to IMDb

The movie was added to the Guinness Book of World Records 2002 edition for winning the most number of awards for a movie. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai won a total of 92 awards.

Biggest Indian hit film of 2000. Turned lead actor Hrithik Roshan (in his debut performance) overnight into a superstar and the craze of the nation.

Coca-Cola was advertised throughout the film indirectly. After the movie became a smash hit Coca-Cola signed Hrithik Roshan as their new campaign model.

Hrithik Roshan became the first actor and to date the only actor to win both the best debut and best actor awards, for his debut performance.

During the first days of the filming Hrithik was shy and confused about his dance steps. Choreographer Farah Khan supported him throughout and he improved terrifically.

The role of Sonia was the first cast with Kareena Kapoor who walked out of the picture a few days after the shooting had started. She was then replaced with newcomer Ameesha Patel who became a star overnight when the film became a blockbuster.

The movie has the record for winning most awards on all award ceremonies including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Music, Best Actor, Best Newcomers.

The film was to be shot in the Fiji Islands but Rakesh Roshan changed it to New Zealand after problems with getting required permissions.

Amisha Patel also made her acting debut in the blockbuster film.

It is a known fact that Hrithik Roshan has 6 fingers in his right hand. In the movie, when he played Raj he tried to cover that defect in every scene by using hand gloves and playing the character as left-handed, as Rohit was shown right-handed.

A Pakistani American boy named Kashif performed the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena for the famous American TV Show America's Got Talent.

