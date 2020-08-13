Ibrahim Ali Khan Reacts To Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy News

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan released a statement on Wednesday confirming that they are expecting their second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." Bollywood actors and celebrities took to their social media to wish the actors on their big news. Saif's son Ibrahim also reacted to the news on social media. Check out:

Ibrahim Ali Khan reacts to Saif-Kareena's big news

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his social media account and commented on the news as well. Ibrahim commented on the post that Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan made to congratulate the couple about the news. Ibrahim wrote “Abba” and added a fire emoji as well.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Soha Ali Khan had a hilarious response to the news. The actor took to her social media and shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan. Beside the picture she wrote ‘The Quadfather’, referring to the fact that Saif will soon be the father of four children. Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the picture and called it ‘The Best’, she also added a few heart emojis at the end of the post. In the post, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!”

Many celebrities took to their social media and wished the soon-to-be parents on their big news. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents to their three-year-old son, Taimur. Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991 and parted ways with her after being together for over 10 years, in 2004. Saif Ali Khan already has two children with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. He has a daughter, Sara Ali Khan, and a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan with Amrita Singh. He married his Kurbaan co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, son Taimur Ai Khan Pataudi in 2016.

