As Kartik Aaryan Lurks In The Shadows, Fans Exclaim 'hottest Guy On Planet Earth'

Kartik Aaryan’s fans couldn’t keep calm when the actor recently posted a photo of him sitting in a room full of darkness. The actor also dropped a hint for the fans that something was coming up soon for them. Many of the fans expressed their love on Kartik Aaryan’s photos while others depicted how excited they were for whatever was coming up.

Kartik lurks in the shadows

Kartika Aaryan recently took to his Twitter handle and posted this photo of himself in which he can be seen staring at something outside the window while sitting in a room with no light. In the photo, only his head can be seen shining with the sunshine falling on his hair, rest everything is hidden due to the darkness. In the caption, he stated how he was lurking in the shadows and then added a hashtag stating ‘coming soon’. The actor created a buzz among his fans when he dropped this picture on social media along with a hint.

The moment Kartik Aaryan’s Twitter followers saw his post, they all went crazy and complimented him on how they loved this amazing post. One of the female fans also added a quirky comment to have fun with Kartik Aaryan and commented on how he was looking for her outside the window. Another fan also stated that though Kartik Aaryan was not completely visible in the photo, he still looked super smoldering. Some of the fans even took to Kartik Aaryan’s Twitter and mentioned how they were eagerly waiting for the surprise that he is planning to reveal soon while others couldn’t wait and kept asking as to what he was planning for. One of the fans adorably mentioned how Kartik Aaryan shines even in the shadows while another one addressed him as the hottest man in B town.

Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram handle to share the same post and even his fans on Instagram added tons of comments applauding his latest photo. Many of the fans reacted to the photo by calling him ‘cute’, ‘awesome’ and ‘hot’ while many others gushed over his handsomeness. One of the fans even addressed him as ‘hottest man on planet Earth’. Let’s have a look at how the fans reacted to Kartik Aaryan’s Twitter and Instagram posts.



Wowww!!ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥

Love this Amazinggg shot!!ðŸ’¥ðŸ˜âœ¨ — Jiya Arora (@TheAroraJiya) February 3, 2021

What r u seeing outside the window jiðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜Ž — Rahul Rao (@RahulRa80500564) February 3, 2021

Kartik you are looking super hot ðŸ¥ºðŸ”¥ — Shruti (@Sidnaaz__islove) February 3, 2021

Hottest man in b town â¤âš ï¸ — Kartikians_ki_mehfil (@Koki_holicz) February 3, 2021

By God..dikh nai rahe aap...fir bhi uffff!!! — Pri$_B (@PB_Sana) February 3, 2021

