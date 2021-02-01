Kartik Aaryan Sparks 'OTT Vs Cinema' Debate On Social Media; Fans Answer

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared an Instagram post with a picture of himself, a picture which presumably looks like one from a photoshoot. In the Instagram post, the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor can be seen wearing what appears to be a printed cardigan. The actor has his hand over his chin, while his cardigan has a printed pattern of horses in various colours in the photograph. He shared this photo with the question, "Theatres mein film dekhne vaale ho ya OTT par ?" (Are you going to watch films in theatres or on OTT platforms?), as the caption. Kartik also shared a post on Twitter with a similar caption. Take a look at both posts below.

Soch raha tha theatres mein film dekhne vaale ho ya OTT par ?

ðŸ“º ðŸ¿ðŸ˜· pic.twitter.com/VdtN4Gfe29 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 30, 2021

Kartik Aaryan asks a question, fans answer

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram has often been the subject of media attention in the past. This time, however, the actor seems to have sparked the debate, which is "Cinema vs OTT". Kartik Aaryan's Instagram has close to 20 million followers. Here's how his fans reacted on Instagram.

While Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post got several responses with most fans wanting to watch films on OTT, some also said they would prefer the theatre. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor's Twitter account also received similar responses from fans. Take a look at some Twitter reactions below.

Theatre ðŸ¤ŸðŸ¤ŸðŸ¤Ÿ will be good option — Anurag Rathod (@iamrealanurag_) January 30, 2021

Ott

Prime me ya Netflix — tanzeel editz â (@Tanzeeledits) January 30, 2021

Please sir is my request for the film.

Please don't Release OTT.

I will watch film in theatre ðŸ˜Š — Dharma Prajapti (@DharmaPrajapti) January 30, 2021

Theatre but take care ðŸ˜œ — â¤ï¸Kriti_Armaanâ¤ï¸ (@KritiArmaan_22) January 30, 2021

Ott par — Prince Tiwary ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@pkt_india) January 30, 2021

Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Movies

Kartik Aaryan has several new movies coming out in 2021, one of them is the movie Dhamaka. The movie is an official remake of the South Korean film The Terror Live (2014). The movie is reportedly said to have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix in the first half of 2021. Not much else is known about the film, however, it is known that the movie finished filming in a surprisingly short span of 10 days.

While Dhamaka is still in its post-production phase, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming list also includes 2 more official sequel movies which are, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2; both are still in their filming phases. Tabu and Kiara Advani are also set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while Jhanvi Kapoor will be starring opposite Kartik In Dostana 2. Kartik Aaryan was last seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in a sequel of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal of the same name.

