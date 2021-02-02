Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Shooting Halted Because Of Tabu - Report

The shooting of Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was stopped in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles has been indefinitely put on hold because Tabu has refused to shoot for the film. The film which was originally slated to release in theatres on July 31 last year has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is yet to resume shooting.

While in Jaipur shooting we took all the necessary precautions on the set.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shooting details

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot has been indefinitely put on hold. But the call to stop the shooting was not made by the makers. The shoot was said to be halted because of Tabu - who plays one the female leads in the film. Tabu has refused to shoot for the film until the COVID-19 pandemic is over. A source revealed that a major schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur was shut down in March 2020, and the unit had to disperse hastily amidst the pandemic scare. After the lockdown ended, director Anees Bazmee informed the cast and crew that the shooting would resume.

Tabu's role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The team of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer was supposed to resume shooting last October. However, it was postponed to December 2020 due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bollywood Hungama reported that the film-makers had given the team revised dates for resuming shooting by January-end. Tabu who plays a crucial role in the film was unavailable for the said dates and was in due process of exiting the film. However, the makers are keen on retaining her and are reworking the dates. Initially, they were supposed to shoot this February. But now the shoot has been postponed to July 2021, to accommodate Tabu's role in the film. Tabu was reportedly unwilling to shoot amidst the pandemic as she didn't feel "safe and secure". The film's producers were left with no choice but to postpone shooting indefinitely.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first film which was a remake of a Malayalam film starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. It was directed by Priyadarshan. The 2007 comedy-horror film was a critical and commercial success and became a cult classic, with praise directed towards Balan's performance as Avni/Manjulika.

