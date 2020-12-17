'Lady Singham' Cast Boats Of Actors Such As Rani Chatterjee, Shakti Kapoor And More

Lady Singham is an exciting action drama film. The film went on floors last year on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed and is currently in its post-production stage. The makers have not yet revealed the release date of the film, however, the movie already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers ever since its inception. The trailer of the movie is known for its plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Read on to know who is a part of the Lady Singham cast below:

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee is also known as Sabiha Shaikh is an Indian actor who is well-known in Bhojpuri-language films. The actor is known for her roles in movies like Sita, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786 and many more. Fans are highly anticipating for the actor’s upcoming movie, Lady Singham. As shown in the trailer, the actor is seen performing some though stunts and is also seen fighting with the bad people. Take a look at the actor’s picture below.

Gaurav Jha

Gaurav Jha, Bhojpuri actor, singer and television personality, is often lauded for his acting skills and personality by fans and viewers. The actor has acted in films like Jigar, under the direction of Premanshu Singh, alongside Dinesh Lal Yadav and Anjana Singh in lead roles. In the year 2018, Gaurav appeared opposite Nidhi Jha and Glory Mohanta in the much-acclaimed film Gangstar Dulhania, helmed by Saurabh Suman. As seen in the Lady Singham trailer, the actor plays a crucial role in the film. Fans are left confused with the actor’s performance and will only get to know about it when the film releases.

Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor, Bollywood actor who is known for his villainous and comic roles in several films. The actor has featured in over 700 films and has also received several accolades for his acting skills. As shown in the trailer, the actor can be seen performing a comedy role and is also seen trying to help Lady Singham at various places. Take a look at the picture below.

Supporting roles

Awadhesh Mishra

Dev Singh

