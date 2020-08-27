As Misha Kapoor Turns 4, See Her Cutest Photographs That Are Sure To Warm Your Heart

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share two children, Misha and Zain. As of yesterday, Shahid Kapoor’s daughter, Misha turned 4. It is interesting to know that Mira Kapoor’s daughter is named after her parents. Misha’s name is a combination of the couple’s first names. Here are some adorable photographs of Shahid Kapoor’s daughter that are sure to bring a smile on your face:

Misha Kapoor's photos:

While Shahid and Mira’s son is almost 2 years, their daughter is also growing up quite fast. In this post, Mira feels that her daughter has grown up too quick. She captioned the post as, “My big little girl ðŸŒ¼ Clicking you in the same spot since the start and suddenly you don’t fit in my frame! How did you grow up so fast.. My darling. Naughty and kind. God blessed us.

#mysweetheart”. You can check out Mira Rajput’s Instagram post here:

Misha seems to have inherited her parents’ quirky genes. This Instagram post is akin to the fact. This photograph features Misha in her playroom. Shahid’s adorable daughter seems to be enjoying in her play car whilst also making weird expressions. While Mira wondered about her daughter’s quirky traits, she also jokingly mocked her husband, Shahid for not completing his cleaning chores. She captioned the Instagram post as, “I wonder where she gets it from ðŸ˜› ignore the mess cause that’s from before our playroom cleaning -> @shahidkapoor ahem ahem”. You can check out Mira Rajput’s Instagram post here:

This photo featuring the father-daughter duo was viral on the internet. Further, several even commented on Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post. While Shahid held his daughter in his arms, he captioned the post as, “Bliss”. You can check out Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post here.

You can check out the fans' reactions here:

Source: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram account

Shahid Kapoor shared this photograph when his daughter got her ears pierced. In order to console her daughter, Mira treated Misha with a lollipop. Shahid Kapoor captioned the post as, “Finally got my ears pierced! Thanks for the lollipop treat Mumma. You're the best ðŸ­#whendadisaway”. You can check out Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post here:

This photograph features Misha in a traditional Indian outfit. Shahid Kapoor captioned the Instagram post as, “Phoolon ki rangoli with my little angel. On this festive day let’s celebrate love and togetherness". You can check out Shahid’s Instagram post here.

Source: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Instagram

