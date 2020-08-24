Mira Kapoor Reveals How Lovingly Husband Shahid Kapoor Looks At Her

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a casual yet stylish picture of hubby Shahid Kapoor. In the picture posted, she has spoken about the way Shahid looks at her with love and affection. The actor looks intense in the picture which is being loved by their followers, as they have expressed in the comments section of the post.

Mira’s affectionate post for Shahid

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a few details about the love that she shares with her husband, Shahid Kapoor. In the picture posted, actor Shahid Kapoor is seen seated in an open area with his hands folded and knees lifted up. He appears dressed in a grey T-shirt which is casual in style and suits him well. He is seen with bushy hair and grown beard which gives him an overall rugged look. Shahid Kapoor is wearing an intense expression across his face while he looks straight at the camera. The actor also has a smirk while looks slightly mischievous with poker eyes.

In the caption for the post, Mira Kapoor has spoken about the sweet bond that the couple shares with each other. She has mentioned that this is the way her husband looks at her every once in a while. Have a look at the picture posted on Mira Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the caption for the post, Mira Kapoor’s followers are complimenting the sweet bond that the couple shares with each other. They have spoken about how dashing Shahid looks in the picture while they also speak highly about the love they have for each other. One of the fans has also pointed out that he looks like he is playing Kabir Singh again. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Previously, Mira Kapoor had posted about Shahid Kapoor’s critically acclaimed film Haider. She had put up a few snips from the intense film which was an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. She had posted three stills from the film which were remembered the most for their execution and strong performances. In the caption for the post, Mira Kapoor had mentioned a famous dialogue from the film that spoke about existence and the meaning of life. Have a look at the post here.

Image courtesy: Mira Kapoor Instagram

