Mira Rajput shares screenshot of 'phone-takeover'; netizens excited about another detail

Mobile phones have become an integral part of daily life, and it is common to find people being glued to it for texts and watching content. It seems it is not just the youth and elders, even the little ones are getting fascinated by it. If Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor’s latest post is anything to go by, not just are they taking their parents' phones, but also going on to type messages and sending them.

Mira on Friday shared an interesting post on Instagram of her ‘phone-takeover.’ She posted a screenshot of a text message filled with random characters, letters, numbers and emojis. Mira asked her followers to guess who they thought could be behind the mischief. She also had a hilarious take on the emojis of pizza, fries and desserts, and called the sender ‘firm believers in a balanced diet.’

Here’s the post

Most of them thought it was her son Zain who had typed it, while some felt it could be their elder daughter Misha too. They termed the post as ‘cutest.’

Not just that, many also noticed the recipient of the message, Tommy. Netizens were curious to know who it was and many were convinced that it was Shahid Kapoor. For the uninitiated, Shahid had played the role of Tommy Singh in his critically acclaimed Udta Punjab.

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira recently completed five years of their marriage. The couple had dropped adorable pictures from their wedding and heartwarming words for each other. On the professional front, Shahid is working on the remake of Jersey at the moment, with the shooting being stalled due to the COVID-19.

