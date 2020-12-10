As Shloka Ambani Welcomes Her Firstborn, Here's More Information About Her

Shloka Ambani is the wife of Akash Ambani, the eldest son of the richest Indian, Mukesh Ambani. The two married in March 2019 at a grand wedding. While many know about Akash, very little is know about Shloka who herself hails from an influential family.

All About Shloka Ambani

Shloka Ambani is the daughter of Russell Mehta, a billionaire diamond merchant in India. He is the managing director of Rosy Blue Diamonds which is ranked among the top diamond companies in the country. It is his family-owned corporation with interests in real estate, financial services, retail, and more. She has two siblings, a brother named Viraj Mehta, and a sister, Diya Mehta. Born on July 11, 1990, Shloka Ambani’s age is 30 years, a year elder than her husband Akash Ambani who was born in 1991.

Shloka completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She went abroad for further education. She did her graduation in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey, the United States of America. Later in 2014, Shloka finished her Master’s degree in Law from the London School of Economics. She then became the director of her father’s company Rose Blue Diamonds.

Shloka Ambani's net worth

Shloka Ambani’s net worth was estimated at around $18 million, nearly ₹120 crores until 2018, according to a Finapp report. She has a magnificent collection of luxury cars such as a Mini Cooper, a Mercedes Benz, and a Bentley. Shloka is also a social worker and co-founder the ConnectFor NGO which is an online organization that matches volunteers with people that need them. Even though she is an active social worker, she keeps a low profile on social media.

Shloka Ambani's marriage and present

Shloka Ambani’s marriage with Akash was a glamourous affair. The two got engaged in June 2018. However, they have been together for around a decade before that. They have been childhood sweethearts as they went to the same school. The grand wedding reception was held in Mumbai and many big names from Bollywood and different occupations marked their presences. Shloka and Akash have now welcomed their first baby as they are blessed with a baby boy.

