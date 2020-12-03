Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Tina Ambani Was All Smiles Rehearsing With Late Dev Anand

Today, i.e. December 3, 2020, marks the ninth death anniversary of the legendary Bollywood actor Dev Anand, real name Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand. With a highly-successful career spanning more than an astonishing six decades, the Padma Bhushan awardee has given Indian cinema some of the most iconic films of all time including Guide, Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam, C.I.D and Funtoosh to name a few. However, on Dev Anand's death anniversary today, his co-star Tina Ambani shared an unseen picture with the late legend from back in the days to thank 'Dev Saab' for believing in her.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Gives Touching Tribute To Dev Anand On Birth Anniversary; Shares Memories

Tina Ambani & Dev Anand are all smiles in this throwback picture

It has been nine years since the National Film Award-winning actor Dev Anand bid goodbye to the world. However, his Man Pasand co-star Tina Ambani still 'deeply' feels his absence and penned a touching note on his ninth death anniversary. Earlier today, Ambani took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture with 'Dev Saab' to pay her heartfelt tribute to him.

In the throwback picture shared by her, the 63-year-old is seen sporting a black bodycon dress as she flashed her million-dollar smile at the camera sitting next to the late legend. On the other hand, the late actor rocked a sleeveless khaki jacket over a white shirt and khaki pants as the duo seemed to rehearse their dialogues together.

Also Read | Dev Anand's Birthday: Remember When He Tied The Knot With Kalpana During Shoot Break?

Sharing the candid photograph on her Instagram handle, the chairperson of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital thanked Anand for believing in her. She wrote, "A toast to the man who opened the door to a world of possibility, creativity and discovery for me. Thank you for believing in me Dev Saab". She added, "And thank you for the memories. Your absence is felt deeply. #DevAnand (sic)".

Check out Tina Ambani's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Tina Ambani Shares Photos Featuring Her Husband And Sons On International Men's Day

For the unversed, Dev Anand and Tina Ambani have starred in multiple films together and their on-screen chemistry was also loved by many across the country. The actor duo shared the screen space with each other for the first time in 1978's superhit film Des Pardes. Other Tina Ambani and Dev Anand's films include Man Pasand, Lootmaar and Ek Do Teen Chaar, which released in 1980.

Also Read | Tina Ambani Shares A Heartfelt Note For Akash Ambani & Isha Ambani On Their 29th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.