Nita Ambani Reveals Massive Plan Behind Developing Women's Cricket In India; Watch Video

The Women's T20 Challenge was done and dusted successfully on Monday with the Trailblazers defeating the defending champions Supernovas in the final. The epic Women's T20 Challenge final was played in Sharjah where Trailblazers defeated Supernovas by 16 runs to win their maiden Women's T20 Challenge trophy. Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana was named the 'Player of the Match' for her stunning half-century on a pitch where all other batswomen struggled to get going.

Nita Ambani optimistic about future of women’s cricket in India.

Ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge final, the Mumbai IPL franchise's Instagram account shared a video of Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani where she wished both sides luck for the final. Notably, Nita Ambani's Jio and Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All (RF ESA) sponsored the Women's T20 Challenge.

In the video, Nita Ambani said that she is optimistic about the future of women’s cricket in India. She added that it is her passion and priority to promote women in every sphere, especially in sports. Nita Ambani revealed that through the Reliance Foundation Education and Sports for All, they work with young talented girls across multiple sports. She reckoned that till now, they have reached out to 21.5 million children across India and it gives her great joy that Jio and Reliance Foundation, ESA are now supporting women’s cricket at the professional level

Nita Ambani further said that she foresees the greatest and brightest times ahead for women in India. She also mentioned that Indian women have proven time and again that given the right opportunities, they can shine on the global stage. Nita Ambani was delighted to witness 33 Indian women cricketers, as well as, 12 foreign players in this year's Women's T20 Challenge.

Nita Ambani stated that for any sport to grow, one needs to develop a holistic ecosystem around it, along with opportunities at the highest level. She opined we need to provide world-class infrastructure, training, and support for all our women. Nita Ambani further offered the Jio Cricket Stadium at Navi Mumbai for all the women cricketers for practice, trials, and competitive matches throughout the year. She acknowledged that rehab is an important part of an athlete’s life, therefore, she offered the services of their sports science and rehab centre at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for all women's cricketers.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Delhi are all set to lock horns with each other in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The action of the Mumbai vs Delhi final will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). While Mumbai will play to win their record fifth title, Delhi will look to lay hands on their maiden Dream11 IPL trophy. Both sides have some of the best T20 players which is why we are in for an exciting finale.

