Akash Ambani Birthday: Harbhajan Singh, Mumbai Team Wish Co-owner On Twitter

Heading into their tenth match at the Dream11 IPL 2020, the Reliance Industries-owned Mumbai Indians are in fine form. A win today will put them on top on the points table, overtaking Delhi and Bangalore. The four-time Indian Premier League winners are eyeing a record-extending fifth title at the league this year.

With matches being played without any fans due to the imposition of COVID-19 related restrictions, teams have been relying on the smaller groups of supporters, like team owners and players' families for support from the stands.

Akash Ambani birthday wishes from Mumbai team

A win on Friday will be celebrated doubly by Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai IPL team as it happens to be the 29th birthday of their co-owner, Akash Ambani. Akash, who is the son of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, will be celebrating his 29th birthday with his team in the UAE. He was spotted at Mumbai's match against the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan side a few weeks ago.

He will no doubt be watching on, as Mumbai take on the struggling Chennai team in a repeat of the Dream11 IPL 2020's inaugural encounter. Both he, and the team, will be hoping for a result opposite to that of the first game, on Friday night.

The Mumbai IPL team handle posted a photo of Ambani from the Rajasthan match, to wish their "boss" a Happy Birthday. They were joined in by ex-Mumbai player and veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who took to Twitter to wish Ambani. Bhajji, who played for Mumbai from 2008 onwards, was dropped by the side in 2017 after winning three titles with them.

He was picked up by Chennai in the 2018 auction and has been with them ever since. With Chennai's 2018 title win, Bhajji became a part of his fourth Dream11 IPL title win. He pulled out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 citing 'personal reasons'. If he had been playing in Friday's match, Bhajji would've been facing off against his old teammates Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya.

How much is Akash Ambani worth?

According to StarSunFolded, Akash Ambani's net worth is $40.1 billion. He, along with his twin sister Isha Ambani and brother Anant Ambani, are the heirs to Mukesh Ambani's entire fortune and his billion-dollar conglomerate Reliance Industries. Akash is married to Shloka Mehta, who is the heiress of the Rosy Blue Diamonds company. He is one of the board members of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. He also owns a number of luxury cars and lives in the Ambanis' 27 story house ‘Antilia’ that is thought to be worth more than $1 billion.

Disclaimer: The above Akash Ambani net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Mumbai IPL team Twitter and BCCI

