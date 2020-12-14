As Siddhant Kapoor Quarantines In Goa, Fans Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

Actor Siddhant Kapoor has recently been infected with the novel Coronavirus disease. On December 13, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share glimpses of his current mood with fans and followers. Siddhant Kapoor's photos suggest that despite being infected, his mood is quite upbeat and the actor is keeping himself in a cheerful mood.

After Siddhant Kapoor's COVID-19 test results came, fans have been wishing him a speedy recovery while he is relaxing in his house in Goa. Here is the picture from Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram handle that has been getting a lot of reactions from followers lately.

Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram Post

After Siddhant Kapoor's COVID-19 test revealed that he was indeed infected with the Coronavirus, the actor quarantined himself at his residence in Goa. In his recent interactions with the media, Siddhant talked about how he detected the symptoms of COVID-19 in himself. "Around Sunday I lost my sense of taste," he said.

"I felt that I should get myself tested and the test result has come positive. I am in Goa, we have a house here. Thank god, I am not in the chaotic traffic and crowd of Mumbai. I have quarantined myself here. I am sure that I will be okay in a few days."

Siddhant Kapoor's photos also show that he prefers being in Goa, as a break from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai is definitely a source of healing for the actor. He is seen feeling relaxed and in a jovial state of mind in the shared Instagram post, indicating that he is already on the way to recovery.

Reactions from the Fans

Celebrities like actor Ashmit Patel and DJ Sartek commented on the post shared by Siddhant Kapoor, wishing him the pinkest of health. Ashmit Patel admitted that he was looking forward to Siddhant's "gig in Hyderabad", while Sartek wished him a speedy recovery. A plethora of fans gave him wishes of good health and shared lots of hearts and heart-eyed emoji reactions. Fans have kept up with all the posts that the actor shares on Instagram, and have ensured that he is in high spirits with their encouragement. Here is a representation of the fans' love for Siddhant Kapoor.

Siddhant Kapoor on the Professional Front

The actor is going to be a part of the new movie Chehre that will be released around September 2021, as mentioned by Filmibeat. Siddhant has previously been a part of movies like Jazba, Shootout at Wadala and Paltan. After he recovers, he shall get back to work on Chehre.

