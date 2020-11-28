Siddhant Kapoor Feels At Home In THIS Picture With His Mom; See Pic

Siddhant Kapoor, who was last seen in 2019’s movie, Yaaram, has posted a picture of himself with his mother, Shivangi Kohlapure, on his Instagram profile. The 36-year-old actor, in his most recent post, could be seen smiling alongside his mother against the backdrop of what seems to be is a setting sun. The picture was presumably clicked at their Juhu residence.

Here is the image (Source: Siddhant Kapoor's photos on Instagram):

The Paltan actor appears to be quite active on his social media. Some of the most recent videos and images on Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram are made up of videos made through the Reface app. Some of his most recent Reface videos have him stepping into the shoes of Zach Galifianakis’ Character from The Hangover film series and Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck aka Joker from the 2019 Todd Phillips directorial. Other face swap videos give his followers a glimpse of what he would be like as the iconic Mr. Bean (Played and immortalized by Rowan Atkinson), Bruce Lee, and as a bunch of characters from the eponymous Austin Powers franchise. Siddhant Kapoor, as of this writing, has approximately 200,000 followers on his Instagram.

Here are those videos (Source: Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram):

A majority of Siddhant Kapoor's photos on Instagram have him clicking selfies and reposting pictures/videos from the accounts of his fellow friends/industry mates. Occasionally, Siddhant could also be seen posting philosophical quotes. The backdrop picture and the accompanying background music in such posts by the Haseena Parkar actor are quite similar to each other. The quotes are generally padded onto a picture of what seems like a visual representation of outer space and the music is calming/relaxing in nature.

On the work front, Sidhhant Kapoor was last seen in Yaaram, a 2019 romantic dramedy film that received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike. Yaaram starred Ishita Raj Sharma, Prateik Babbar and Anita Raj. The actor was also seen playing a pivotal role in JP Dutta’s comeback directorial, Paltan. Paltan featured the likes of Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonu Sood.

