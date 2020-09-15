Siddhant Kapoor Delighted As He "shot Today After 7 Months", Shares Snippet

Siddhant Kapoor seemed delighted to be back on the sets for shooting after he posted a BTS shot from his upcoming film. The actor in the post can be seen in his new look and intense avatar as he posed for the camera. Siddhant Kapoor also added a heartfelt note as a caption encapsulating his joy to be back on the set after nearly 7 months. Due to the lockdown and pandemic conditions, the actor had to stay indoors; however, as restrictions have been eased, Siddhant Kapoor was clearly happy to be back on the sets.

Siddhant Kapoor delighted as he begins shooting for a film

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant Kapoor shared a picture in which he can be seen wearing a denim shirt. The hair knot along with a perfectly kept raw beard added an intense feel to the look the actor was going for. Siddhant Kapoor in the caption of this post mentioned how happy he was to be back on the set after a long wait of seven months. He added that he had the best young crew joining him on the sets of the film he has been working on.

Siddhant Kapoor continued saying that he feels it is important to give young talents a chance. He emphasised on the need for opportunities that should be given to the young talents of the industry in general. He continued to say that by doing this one can then work their way up to gain appreciation for their work. Thus the caption made a lot of sense to the followers of Siddhant Kapoor as they agreed with him in the comments section.

Several comments spoke of how much they agree with Siddhant Kapoor and also left a few emojis in the process. People also praised him for the look that he sported. In the caption itself, Siddhant Kapoor added who were the people responsible for the hair and makeup done to him, and also the person who clicked the picture. Towards the end of the caption, Siddhant Kapoor added the hashtag “Coming Soon” which hinted towards his upcoming film which has now begun production.

