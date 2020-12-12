Siddhant Kapoor Shares His 'quarantine View' From Goa, Says 'not Bad'; See Pic

Actor Siddhant Kapoor was recently tested COVID-19 positive. He is currently quarantined in Goa. On December 11, Friday, Siddhant Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared an story of his view, while he stays quarantined in Goa. Sharing the scenery image on social media, he wrote, "Quarantine view, not bad". Take a look att Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram post.

Siddhant Kapoor's quarantine view

Image Credits - Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram Stories

In this Instagram picture, one can spot Siddhant Kapoor at the corner of the picture. He stands still enjoying his terrific view. The Shootout At Wadala actor's quarantine view is filled with a clear sky, greenery and artistic architects. Siddhant Kapoor also penned a note on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Quarantine view, not bad".

He also shared another Instagram story featuring his quarantine activity. In this post, the star is singing an old 80s song. Siddhant sang Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan's romantic number from Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawala's film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Akele Hain To Kya Gum Hai. In this Instagram video, he used a weird filter. Take a look at Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram stories.

Image Credits - Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram Stories

On December 11, Siddhant Kapoor confirmed that he was tested positive for the virus. The actor had a couple of symptoms and so he got himself tested. Talking about testing COVID-19 positive, Siddhant Kapoor said, "Around Sunday I lost my sense of taste. I felt that I should get myself tested and the test result has come positive. I am in Goa, we have a house here". He also added, "Thank god, I am not in the chaotic traffic and crowd of Mumbai. I have quarantined myself here. I am sure that I will be okay in a few days".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film also features Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. He will be next seen in upcoming mystery thriller film Chehre. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, the Rumi Jaffery directorial will also feature Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

