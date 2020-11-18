As 'Soorarai Pottru' Is Termed 'masterpiece', Actor Aparna Balamurali Pens Gratitude Note

The COVID-19 pandemic might have affected the film industry in multiple ways, be it the halting of shootings and releases in theatres. However, the pandemic led to the trend of movies directly releasing online, and amid objection raised by fans, even the South film industries joined in the bandwagon. Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru has been winning praises since its release and has also won over the celebrities.

READ: Captain Gopinath Reviews 'Soorarai Pottru', Praises Suriya And Aparna Balamurali

Suriya’s co-star in Soorarai Pottru Aparna Balamurali grateful for response

Sharing her still from Soorarai Pottru, Aparna Balamurali thanked the audiences for accepting the film and her character Bommi. The actor wrote that she was grateful to fans for 'making it happen.'

She also thanked numerous celebrities who praised the film, with words like 'masterpiece' and more. One of them actor-politician Kushboo Sundar raved over the Tamil film on Twitter. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was bowled over and termed it as ‘a must watch again and again.’ She praised the lead Suriya, calling him ‘outstanding’ and that his eyes displayed a ‘gamut of emotions in every frame.’

Kushboo also sent a ‘huge applause’ to the director Sudha Kongara for making the ‘masterpiece’. She had words of appreciation for other members of the cast like Aparna Balamurali and veteran actor Urvashi. With folded hands, she asked the team to ‘take a bow.’ Aparna Balamurali was overwhelmed with the praise and conveyed her gratitude to the senior actor.

Thank you so much ma'am ❤️❤️🙏🙏 https://t.co/KtHCcSKKWC — Aparna Balamurali (@Aparnabala2) November 17, 2020

Director Vignesh Shivan's praise for the film also received an acknowledgement from Aparna.

🙏❤️❤️ Thank you sir https://t.co/yopOyTmkD1 — Aparna Balamurali (@Aparnabala2) November 17, 2020

READ: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Leaves Madhavan 'jealous & Proud', Duo Chats After 'long' Call

Praise for Soorarai Pottru

Vijay Deverakonda, R Madhavan were among the other stars to shower love on the film. The former revealed he ‘raged’ and that his ‘gang’ cried, while the latter stated that he was 'jealous and proud' at the same time.

However, one of the best reactions came from Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, on whom the film is based on, and he termed the interpretation of his book as ‘outstanding.’

Soorarai Pottru is available to watch on Amazon Prime. It can also be watched in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, among others.

READ: Regional Spotlight On Aparna Balamurali: Everything About The "Soorarai Pottru" Actor

READ: Movies Like Soorarai Pottru That You Must Watch If You Loved The Recent Suriya Starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.