Regional Spotlight On Aparna Balamurali: Everything About The "Soorarai Pottru" Actor

Aparna Balamurali has impressed her fans with her spectacular performance in the film Soorarai Pottru. The actor is also known for a number of films and has won quite a handful of accolades in her career. Thus, here is everything you would need to know about Aparna Balamurali.

Also Read | 'Soorarai Pottru' Cast's Net Worth As The Actors Get Lauded For Their Performance

Everything you need to know about actor Aparna Balamurali

Also Read | 'Soorarai Pottru' Review: Fans Hail Suriya And Aparna's Performance, Say 'Surya Is Back'

Aparna Balamurali's movie list

Aparna Balamurali began her career in 2013 with the film Yathra Thudarunnu where she played the role of a daughter. Further on she made her debut in the Tamil industry with the film 8 Thottakkal. She played the role of Meera in the movie and was praised for it. Soon, her popularity began to rise and Aparna often featured in Tamil and Malayalam films as the projects came by. Aparna Balamurali in Soorarai Pottru was lauded by fans as they loved her performance as Bommi or Sundari in the film. Currently, the actor is working on Aadujeevitam, which is a Malayalam film. The movie is currently in filming stage and Aparna will play the role of Rupa. Throughout her career, Aparna has been nominated for 11 major awards, winning 8 of them. At the age of 25, Aparna Balamurali has won major titles and awards like Best Supporting Actress, Best Debut Actress, Best Actress, Best Star pair, etc.

Also Read | Soorarai Pottru Review: Suriya's New Film Is Hard Hitting & One That Must Not Be Missed

Aparna Balamurali's family

Aparna Balamurali was born in Kerala to parents K P Balamurali and Sobha Balamurali. Aparna’s father K P Balamurali was a famous music director and had worked on several music albums in the past. Her mother too was affiliated with the film industry while still working as a lawyer. Her mother has also lent her voice to songs for some Malayalam movies.Thus Aparna Balamurali's family was well versed with the industry. Growing up, Aparna was trained in Indian classical music and classical dance styles. On the education front, she studied architecture during her college years.

Also Read | Suriya Reveals How He Managed To Look Like An 18-year Old In 'Soorarai Pottru'

Soorarai Pottru is a recent action-drama film which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst fans. The plot of this film is loosely based on the life of GR Gopinath, who was the founder of Simplify Deccan. The film is not exactly a biopic but has taken inspiration from real-life events, giving it more emotional value.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.