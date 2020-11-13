Suriya's Soorarai Pottru leaves Madhavan 'jealous & proud', duo chats after 'long' call

Though theatres have re-opened, films across industries continued to release on Over-the-Top platforms, which has received a mixed response from fans till now. Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was the latest to join this list as it premiered on Amazon Prime on Wednesday. The film has been receiving a good response upon its release, if the reviews from celebrities are anything to go by, and one well-known personality to also be bowled over by it was R Madhavan.

READ: Regional Spotlight On Aparna Balamurali: Everything About The "Soorarai Pottru" Actor

Madhavan reviews Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru

R Madhavan hailed his ‘bro’ Suriya’s performance in Soorarai Pottru as ‘fine,controlled, sincere and spirited’. The actor stated that he was ‘jealous and proud at the same time’ and that he had been 'yearning' to see the Ghajini star in such a role.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star added that Suriya ‘surpassed all expectations’ as an actor. Madhavan also acknowledged the performance of the other members of the cast, calling them ‘Brilliant’ and giving them a ‘HUGE BIG HUG’.

@Suriya_offl What a fine,controlled, sincere N spirited performance my bro-so jealous and proud at the same time-was yearning to see you like this N U have surpassed all expectation as an actor-& a HUGE BIG HUG TO THE ENTIRE CAST TOO. Brilliant across the board @PrimeVideoIN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 12, 2020

Suriya was overwhelmed with the comments and revealed that the tweet was not the first time that Madhavan had complimented him. They shared a ‘long phone call’ and Suriya conveyed his gratitude by calling him ‘unique.’ He praised Madhavan for ‘always pushing’ him ‘towards brilliance’ and that he would live up to the latter’s expectations.

You’re unique @ActorMadhavan Thank you for the long phone call!! You always keep pushing me towards brilliance brother will sure live up to your expectations!! https://t.co/oaxa3DIrEQ — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 13, 2020

READ: Movies Like Soorarai Pottru That You Must Watch If You Loved The Recent Suriya Starrer

Incidentally, Madhavan had starred in Irudhi Suttru/Saala Khadoos, which had been helmed by the director of Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara.

Another major praise for Suriya and the film had come from GR Gopinath, on whom the film is based. The man behind Air Deccan, called the film an ‘outstanding’ the adaptation of his book and a 'real roller coaster.' He also recalled fond memories of his life with the movie.

Sorarai potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster.

Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

Raadhika Sarathkumar, PC Sreeram, Riteish Deshmukh were among the others who praised the film.

Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, among others. The movie has also been dubbed in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

READ: 'Soorarai Pottru' Cast Has Superstar Suriya As The Strong-willed And Dedicated Nedumaaran

READ: 'Soorarai Pottru' Cast's Net Worth As The Actors Get Lauded For Their Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.