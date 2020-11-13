Captain Gopinath Reviews 'Soorarai Pottru', Praises Suriya And Aparna Balamurali

Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil-language action drama film. It stars Suriya, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in key roles. It is partly inspired by events from the life of Simplify Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie had a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. Now, Gopinath shared his review of the film.

Also Read | Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Leaves Madhavan 'jealous & Proud', Duo Chats After 'long' Call

Captain GR Gopinath praises Suriya's new movie Soorarai Pottru

Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath took to his Twitter handle to shares his Soorarai Pottru review. The movie is based on Captain Gopinath’s book, Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. He tweeted that film is “heavily fictionalised” but called it outstanding in grabbing the true essence of his book. Captain Gopinath applauded Aparna Balamurali’s portrayal of his wife and even praised Suriya’s “powerful” performance. He mentioned that he laughed and cried on his family sequences which brought back old memories. Check out his tweets below.

Sorarai potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster.

Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

Dramatised but true to the undying spirit of triumph of hope against struggles and tribulations of an entrepreneur with disadvantaged rural background over overwhelming odds. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

Also Read | Soorarai Pottru Review: Suriya's New Film Is Hard Hitting & One That Must Not Be Missed

The portrayal of my wife Bhargavi by Aparna was very well etched out , of a woman who had her own mind , strong but soft , feisty and fearless and an inspiration to rural women especially who are equal and can be entrepreneurs in their own right. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

And Suriya was powerful and carried off the part of an entrepreneur obsessed to the point of madness that makes dreams come true. A timely and great uplifting story in these times of gloom — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

And kudos and big salute to Director Sudha , to have balanced very deftly a male centric story lead by Suriya by portraying a wife acted by Aparna who was a powerful counter balance in an inspiring and heartwarming way — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

Also Read | Movies Like Soorarai Pottru That You Must Watch If You Loved The Recent Suriya Starrer

Suriya’s new movie Soorarai Pottru shows him as Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara. He sets out to make the common man fly and, in the process, takes on the globe’s most capital-intensive industry. There are several enemies who stand in his way. The story was written by Sudha Kongara, with a screenplay by him, Shalini Ushadevi, Aalif Surti, Ganesh and dialogues by Vijay Kumar. It also features Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishnakumar, Kaali Venkat, G. Gnanasambandam, Vishalini, and others.

Also Read | 'Soorarai Pottru' Review: Fans Hail Suriya And Aparna's Performance, Say 'Surya Is Back'

Promo Image Source: captgopinath Instagram and A Still from Soorarai Pottru

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.