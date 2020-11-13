Last Updated:

Captain Gopinath Reviews 'Soorarai Pottru', Praises Suriya And Aparna Balamurali

Captain Gopinath recently reviewed 'Soorarai Pottru' starring Suriya in the lead. It is based on his book and inspired by his life. Check out what he said.

Captain Gopinath

Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil-language action drama film. It stars Suriya, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in key roles. It is partly inspired by events from the life of Simplify Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie had a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. Now, Gopinath shared his review of the film.

Captain GR Gopinath praises Suriya's new movie Soorarai Pottru

Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath took to his Twitter handle to shares his Soorarai Pottru review. The movie is based on Captain Gopinath’s book, Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. He tweeted that film is “heavily fictionalised” but called it outstanding in grabbing the true essence of his book. Captain Gopinath applauded Aparna Balamurali’s portrayal of his wife and even praised Suriya’s “powerful” performance. He mentioned that he laughed and cried on his family sequences which brought back old memories. Check out his tweets below.

Suriya’s new movie Soorarai Pottru shows him as Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara. He sets out to make the common man fly and, in the process, takes on the globe’s most capital-intensive industry. There are several enemies who stand in his way. The story was written by Sudha Kongara, with a screenplay by him, Shalini Ushadevi, Aalif Surti, Ganesh and dialogues by Vijay Kumar. It also features Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishnakumar, Kaali Venkat, G. Gnanasambandam, Vishalini, and others.

