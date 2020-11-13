Movies Like Soorarai Pottru That You Must Watch If You Loved The Recent Suriya Starrer

Soorarai Pottru is a recent action-drama film which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst fans. The plot of this film is loosely based on the life of GR Gopinath, who was the founder of Simplify Deccan. The film is not exactly a biopic but has taken inspiration from real-life events, giving it more emotional value. Soorarai Pottru has been directed by Sudha Kongara who is also a part of the writing team. It stars superstar Suriya and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal in the lead role. If you liked the latest release on Amazon Prime Videos, here are a bunch of films and shows with similar themes that are worth a try.

Movies like Soorarai Pottru to watch

1. Airlift

Airlift is a 2016 film which has a similar theme when compared to Soorarai Pottru. It has been inspired by real-life events around the time when Kuwait was invaded by Iraq in 1990. The plot revolves around the evacuation of 170000 stranded men in Kuwait who need to get back home with Indian government's support. The film has been written and directed by Raja Menon and stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

2. Neerja

Neerja is 2016 biography film which did extremely well with the audiences. Like Soorarai Pottru, this film is also based on a real-life hero who tactfully rescued 359 passengers from a hijacked flight in 1986. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani and stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role.

3. JL50

JL50 is a sci-fi thriller series which recently released on the OTT platform. If you developed a liking for Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, you will like films that are based on airplanes and aviation. The plot of this series also speaks about time travel, which is an interesting topic within itself. The show stars promising actors like Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur, and Ritika Anand in key roles.

4. Gaganam

Gaganam is another south Indian film which has a huge fan following ever since its release in 2011. The plot of this film revolves around Ravi, who is out to rescue a hijacked train between Chennai and Delhi. The film has a mass appeal like Soorarai Pottru due to the presence of Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role.

5. Hijack

Hijack is another aviation film that released in 2008. Like Soorarai Pottru, this film also revolves around a flight ride which takes a drastic turn with time. The plot revolves around Vikram Madan who rescues a bunch of passengers from a hijacked flight with much ease. It has been directed by Kunal Shivdasani and stars Shiney Ahuja in the lead role.

6. Take Off

Take Off is a Malayalam film based on the rescue of a few captured nurses in Iran. The film has been kept highly realistic, similar to the nature of Soorarai Pottru. It has been written and directed by Mahesh Narayan and stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

7. The Aviator

The Aviator is a 2004 biopic film based on Howard Hughes’ life. He was a celebrated director and ruled the aviation industry for a long time. The film speaks about various aspects of flying, just the way Soorarai Pottru does. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.

8. Padman

Padman is another film based on a real-life hero who gained respect amongst the masses. He was a young man who tried to introduce the idea of sanitary napkins to a few village women while making them highly affordable and accessible. The film has been written and directed by R Balki and stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

9. Sully: Miracle on the Hudson

Sully, just like Soorarai Pottru, is based on a real-life hero who saved the lives of hundreds by landing a damaged plane in the Hudson River. The film has been directed by Clint Eastwood and did extremely well amongst the masses. It stars actors like Tom Hanks and Aaron Eckhart in key roles.

10. Flight

Flight is another aviation film inspired by real-life events. The plot of the film revolves around a pilot who saves a flight by landing correctly but the events that follow complicate the case to another level. The film has directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars Denzel Washington in the key role.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Amazon Prime Video India)

