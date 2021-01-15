'Tandav' Shooting Location: Where Is The Saif Ali Khan & Dimple Kapadia Starrer Filmed?

Saif Ali Khan returned to OTT with director Ali Abbas Zafar's highly-anticipated political-drama, Tandav, which premiered on Amazone Prime Video today, i.e. January 15, 2021. The web-series is a nine-part political drama that also boasts of Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias and many more in key roles. Apart from its supremely talented star cast and its controversial plot, the series' filming locations also became one of the highlights of this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Thus, read on to know about Tandav shooting location in detail.

Tandav shooting location revealed!

Ever since the inception of the Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav, the Amazon Prime Video series has been making headlines for several reasons, one of them being its royal shooting location. For the unversed, the majority of scenes in Tandav have been shot in Saif's Pataudi Palace in Gurgaon, Haryana.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the Sacred Games actor had himself revealed that Tandav has been filmed in the luxurious abode of his father Mansoor Ali Khan, aka the Nawab of Pataudi. Before his demise, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, along with wife Sharmila Tagore and children Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, used to live in the extravagant Pataudi Palace.

Tandav has been extensively shot on the grounds of the royal palace, which is estimated to be worth a whopping â‚¹800 crores. During his interview with the online portal, Saif revealed that he made an exception for the political drama as he opened up the doors of his ancestral palace to extensively shoot Tandav.

However, a lot of films have been shot in the exterior parts of the Pataudi Palace, before the newly-released web-series. The filming of movies in Pataudi Palace, ahead of Tandav, includes Eat Pray Love, Veer Zaara, Mangal Pandey and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan to name.

Watch the trailer of 'Tandav' below:

