As Tara Sutaria Celebrates Her 25th Birthday, Take A Look At Her Net Worth

Tara Sutaria started her acting career as a child artist in the year 2010. The actor went on to get featured in several shows and made her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2. In the last 10 years, Tara has come a long way in her career. As she celebrates her 25th birthday today, let us take a look at her net worth.

Tara Sutaria’s net worth

According to a report in wikistaar.com, Tara Sutaria’s net worth is over Rs 5.4 crore. According to the media portal, the actor also has several luxury cars in her name.

Source of Income

Tara Sutaria has been part of a number of television shows and, in 2019, she debuted in Bollywood with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2. Apart from acting, Tara earns money from endorsements brands like Bobbi Brown. The actor also charges money for appearing in events and ceremonies and has been featured in a number of fashion shows and been part of many photoshoots.

Tara Sutaria's movies and career

Tara Sutaria was born into a Parsi family and has a twin sister. Both of them are trained in classical ballet and various other forms of dance. Apart from that, Tara has sung in operas and has been a professional singer from early childhood.

In 2010, she debuted in the entertainment industry where she was hosted a show called Big Bada Boom. Tara went on to feature in tv shows like Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Best Of Luck Nikki, The Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir, Oye Jassie and Shake It Up. In the year 2019, she was featured in two films, SOTY 2 and Marjaavaan.

Tara Sutaria has also been featured in a music video Masakali 2.0, in which she shared the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. The song was a remake of Mohit Chauhan and A. R. Rahman’s song which was written by Prasoon Joshi and was featured in the film, Delhi 6.

Tara Sutaria's birthday

Tara Sutaria has turned 25 today. The actor was poured with wishes and love from her friends and family. Check out the post by her rumoured boyfriend, Aadar Jain below.

Disclaimer: The above information about Tara Sutaria's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

