As Tiger Shroff Celebrates His 31st Birthday, Here're Lesser Known Facts About Him

Popular Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff celebrates his 31st birthday on March 2, 2021. The actor has never failed to amaze his fans with his dance style and parkour skills ever since his debut. Here are 15 lesser-known facts as we celebrate his birthday today.

Tiger Shroff's facts and trivia

1. Real Name

Many people assume his name is ‘Tiger’ but it is only his stage name. His real name is Jai Hemant Shroff. According to Hopytapy, when Shroff was a kid he would bite people who came home and used to scratch his nails on them. His father found his act resembling a wild tiger and eventually started to call him ‘Tiger’ which caught on in his later life.

2. Tiger Shroff's family

Tiger Shroff is the son of actor Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Dutt who is a producer. He is the elder of two siblings and has a three-year younger sister named Krishna Shroff.

3. Tiger Shroff’s multi-ethnicity

Tiger Shroff comes from a mixed heritage. His maternal grandfather Ranjan Dutt was Air Vice Marshal and he married a Belgian woman named Claude-Marie de Cavey. His paternal grandfather Kakulal Harilala Shroff was from Gujarat who married a Turkish woman Harunnisa Muratovna Mashurova, a Muslim Uyghur from Xinjiang. Shroff’s heritage includes Gujarati and Uyghur as well as Belgian and Bengali ancestry.

4. Tiger Shroff’s friend for life

Tiger Shroff’s closest friend is Shraddha Kapoor. They did not start their friendship in Bollywood but have been friends since childhood. They even went to the same school and were classmates. They both starred in the film Baaghi.

5. Tiger Shroff connect with Aamir Khan

Tiger Shroff helped Aamir Khan during the Gym workout sessions for his role in Dhoom 3. Aamir was impressed by the young man and wanted to help him by producing his debut film. But that did not work out as Tiger’s debut film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

6. Tiger Shroff’s hard work of three years

Tiger Shroff went through rigorous training in martial arts and gymnastics for 3 years before making his debut in Heropanti. He trained under Ziley Mawai, a national-level gymnast from Haryana. His training included back layout, front pike, wall flips, leaps, and 360-degree backward twist.

7. Tiger Shroff is a vegetarian

Tiger Shroff maintains his perfectly ripped body with exercise and eating vegetarian food! The actor consumes a diet rich in vegetables and does not consume any meat products. However, he did say he occasionally consumed eggs. Tiger Shroff does not consume alcohol or smokes cigarettes.

8. Tiger Shroff’s love for martial arts

Tiger Shroff began training in Martial arts at the age of four. He has earned a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo, a martial art in which an individual uses more of his legs to engage in combat. Before he followed his father into acting, his first choice in career was to get into martial arts and sports. He knows several fighting styles including Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Krav Maga, and Pencak Silat.

9. He loves to dance!

Tiger Shroff has flaunted his well-finished dance moves in most of his films. Shroff’s favourite hobby since childhood has been dancing and his favourite dance style is break dancing. His main inspiration has always been Michael Jackson and he also paid a tribute to him while performing on So You Think You Can Dance India.

10. Tiger Shroff's movies and awards

Tiger Shroff made his debut in the film Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon in 2014, which was a commercially successful film and he always won several awards as a newcomer including Stardust, Star Guild, and IIFA Awards. He is best known for his commercially successful film Baaghi and its sequel Baaghi 2, and War. He is one of the highest-paid actors in India and has featured in Forbes’s India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2018.

11. Shroff's Idols

Shroff idolises Bruce Lee when it comes to his love for martial arts. He is also a huge fan of Aamir Khan and his favorite dancer in Bollywood is Hritik Roshan. He recently appeared with him in the film WAR and said he has plans to work with him in the future as well.

12. He is a football fanatic

Tiger Shroff loves playing football. He has shared many of his videos playing football on social media handles. He was recently spotted playing the game after taking a day off from his shooting.

