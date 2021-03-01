Disha Patani To Be 'Ek Villain's' Villain; Tiger Shroff Wishes Her Luck On Instagram

Disha Patani shared exciting news about her new upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns on her Instagram. Directed by Mohit Suri, Disha will be seen alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. The movie is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain released in 2014.

Disha is Ek Villain's Villain

Disha Patani's latest Instagram post revealed to her fans that she will be playing the villain's role in her upcoming movie. Sharing the news with her fans, she wrote 'here we go #EkVillainReturns. A role differentiating from all the other roles in Disha Patani's movies, fans could not hide their excitement to see her in a negative character. Her comment section was filled with praises and wished from fans and celebrities alike.

Pic Credit: Disha Patani Instagram.

Tiger Shroff and others comment on Disha's post

Pic Credit: Disha Patani Instagram.

Wishes and compliments came pouring in for the actress as soon as she announced her negative role of Ek Villain's Villain. Rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff did not miss his opportunity to wish Disha for her negative role as he commented 'All the best villain'. Krishna Shroff also commented under Disha's post as she wished her best of luck and wrote 'kill it like you always do'. Fans also supported the actress for her upcoming project by commenting several fire and heart emojis under the post.

A look at Disha Patani's movies

Disha debuted as an actress in the Telugu movie Loafer in 2015. She marked her Bollywood debut through the biopic M.S.Dhoni: The Story Untold alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. She then went on to star in the Chinese movie Kung Fu Yoga starring Jackie Chan. Disha Patani's latest release was in 2019, Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will now be appearing in Ek Villain Returns which will hit the theatres on the 11th of February in 2022.

A peek into Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha Patani constantly updates her 42 million followers on Instagram with snippets from her personal and professional life. Sharing selfies and pictures from her fashion photoshoot, Disha engages her fans through her pictures and videos. The Baaghi 2 actress also shares videos of her workout and dance rehearsals on her Instagram.

