Tiger Shroff Reacts To His Picture On Backside Of An Autorickshaw; Check The Post

Ever since he made his debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, Tiger Shroff has garnered a huge fan following. In a recent Instagram post, Tiger Shroff shared a story from a fan that features the actor's picture on the backside of an autorickshaw. The fan shared it with Khalid's Theme song from his 2019 film War in the background. The Baaghi actor reacted with a heart emoji. Take a look at the post here.

A peek into Tiger Shroff's Instagram account

The actor recently took to Instagram to demonstrate his football skills. On February 17, the actor posted a short clip where he was seen having a sweaty downtime as he engaged in a football match with All-Stars Football Club wearing a green jersey. In the caption of the video, he wrote, "Think I still got it, thanks for the invite @allstarsfc_pfh, and thanks for the vid @Rohitsaraiyaaa.official @manojstillwala.” Take a look at the post here.



Alongside football and his penchant for martial arts in films, Tiger Shroff is also an impressive dancer in his own right. The actor has often treated his fans with several dance videos and other behind the scenes moments from his films. He has also ventured into singing with his debut single Unbelievable which released to the audience's acclaim. On February 26, the actor shared a dance video wherein he is seen grooving, alongside choreographer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar. Take a look at the video here.

About Tiger Shroff's singing debut

Tiger Shroff made his singing debut with the single Unbelievable which released on streaming platforms in September 2020. The actor also released his next single Casanova, which premiered on YouTube on January 13 this year. The song has so far reached more than 13.6 million views on the platform. Watch the music video directed by Punit Malhotra here.

Tiger Shroff on work front

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath: Part One alongside Kriti Sanon. The shooting is expected to begin by mid-June for a theatrical release in 2022. Tiger is also busy with his upcoming films Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 in the canon. The actor recently unveiled the first look poster of Ganapath.

