Disha Patani Begins Filming 'Ek Villain Returns', Tiger Shroff Wishes Luck

Director Mohit Suri's highly anticipated project Ek Villain Returns has finally commenced shooting. Actress Disha Patani who will be seen playing the female lead dropped a hint about starting the shooting schedule with a picture from her vanity van. Donning a jacket while flaunting the poster of the film on her back, the actress wrote, "Here we go".

The actress did not reveal much about her character, yet in the picture, she can be seen wearing curlers and shots as she gets ready to slip into her character. Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff was the first one to comment under the post to congratulate her Baaghi 2 co-star. While wishing her luck, Tiger wrote, "All the best Villain". Followed by Tiger, it was his sister and one of Disha's closes friends Krishna Shroff.

Sending her good wishes, Krishna wrote, "Woohoo! All the best, my D. Kill it like you always do". The upcoming film is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain that was released back in 2014. The sequel will be an action-thriller that will reunite Arjun Kapoor with director Mohit Suri, after the duo's 2017 drama Half Girlfriend. According to various media reports, actress Tara Sutaria who is also a part of the film might sing a song also. A month back, the actress had been snapped at a recording studio with composer-singer Ankit Tiwari and director Mohit Suri. The film's sequel was announced last year and it had left fans excited.

"Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the poster of the film that featured a smiley face with an evil smile on the floor in a city with complete darkness. According to the poster, the film will release in 365 days, hence the release of the film is expected on February 11, 2022.

