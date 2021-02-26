Tiger Shroff Shares A New Dance Video, Fans Call His Moves 'unbelievable'

Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff is very active on Instagram and he keeps his fans entertained and posted about his daily life. He recently took to Instagram where he shared a reel in which he can be caught dancing to a song. In the video, Tiger Shroff is dancing with the choreographer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar.

Tiger Shroff dances like robot in his new reel video

Fans loved Tiger Shroff's dance moves in the video. Many fans commented that the way Tiger Shroff dances is incredible and unbelievable. Several celebrities like Disha Patani, Vishal Mishra, and Adaa Malik also praised the moves of Tiger Shroff. Check out some of the reactions of fans and followers below:

Tiger Shroff's social media presence

Tiger Shroff has 28 million followers on Instagram. He keeps them updated and entertained through his social media posts. Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a video in which we can see him playing football. Although, this not the first time that Tiger Shroff has posted a video of him playing football. The latest video posted by him shows a ground full of players who have been segregated into teams. Tiger Shroff is seen tackling a couple of players at the same time, as they try to take the ball away from him. The actor skillfully uses his tricks to confuse those players as he tries to score a goal. Take a look at the post below:

Tiger Shroff's filmography

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti. He then became popular after playing the main lead in the film Baaghi. He also did a superhero movie called A Flying Jatt. He then starred in several popular movies like Munna Micheal, Baaghi 2, Student Of The Year 2. In 2019, he did a film with Hrithik Roshan called War which was a massive hit, and his role of Khalid was appreciated and loved by everyone. He was last seen in Baaghi 3 which also roared at the box office

Image Credits: @tigershroff Instagram

