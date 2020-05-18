Asha Bhosle Talks About Her Favourite Actor Helen, Says 'I Would Have Eloped With Her'

Playback icon Asha Bhosle recently made her digital debut with her official YouTube channel. In a recent interview with a news portal, Asha Bhosle revealed the purpose behind her Youtube channel. She also talked about an interesting story from her early career days.

Asha Bhosle talked about her favourite actor she has worked within her illustrious career. She said that she never had to think twice before taking Helen’s name as her favourite one. The singer added that Helen was so pretty that the moment she would enter the room, Asha would stop singing and look at her. Asha Bhosle revealed that she even asked her not to come when she was recording. Talking about a famous story, Asha said that she told Helen she would have eloped with her if she was a man.

Furthermore, talking about her Youtube Channel she said that she has sung so many songs composed and written by veterans like OP Nayyar, Khayyam Saab, Shankar-Jaikishan, and they are all celebrated. However, she also wants young and good lyricists, composers and music directors to come forward and grab the opportunity to create music. She mentioned that she wants to encourage them. Asha Bhosle further added that she will talk and share her experience on how the singers from the old era struggled to find space in the industry. She added that she has several songs that were composed by RD Burman but never released. She will slowly release them and sing them on her channel as she wanted to share them with her fans, said the singer.

Remembering the good old days of her career, she said that she along with Kishore Kumar used to do so much madness and they were great friends. She added that she will share the story of their friendship with her fans. Asha Bhosle said that she has worked with so many artists like Geeta Dutt, Mohammad Rafi Saab. Cherishing memories from her recordings she said that Raj Kapoor used to visit their recording studio and even Madhubala and Nargis used to visit the studio to hear the song that they were singing for them. Asha Bhosle wrapped up her conversation by talking about the veteran actor late Rishi Kapoor. She said that he used to visit her in the studio with Raj Kapoor. She mentioned that she will share her best memories with her fans.

