Asha Bhosle's Birthday: 5 Iconic Songs That Will Take Fans Down The Memory Lane

Asha Bhosle is one of the most iconic singers of the 90s. She is best known for her playback singing in Indian cinema and holds a reputable position worldwide. Asha Bhosle was also acknowledged as the most recorded artist in music history by the Guinness Book of World Records. On Asha Bhosle's birthday today, here are 5 of her most iconic Bollywood songs that will transport you back to the 90s.

Jhoote Naina Bole, 'Lekin' (1990)

Sung by Asha Bhosle, Jhoote Naina Bole is a beautiful song that is composed by Hridayanath Mangeshkar. The song is from the movie Lekin by Gulzar Sahab that was based on Rabindranath Tagore’s short story Kshudhita Pashan. Check out the song below.

Idli Doo, 'Khel' (1992)

Idli Doo was composed by Rajesh Roshan and written by Javed Akhtar. It is part of the film Khel and signifies a party soundtrack. The song features Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Mala Sinha in its video. Released on 14th August 1992, this movie will keep you grooving. Check out the song video below.

Dil To Dil Hain, 'Zindagi Ek Juaa' (1992)

Dil To Dil Hain is another iconic song of the nightingale Asha Bhosle. It was composed by was Bappi Lahiri and written by Prakash Mehra. The song video features Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Shakti Kapoor. Released on 15th May 1992, this song will surely take you back in time. Check out the song video below.

Tanha Tanha, 'Rangeela' (1995)

Tanha Tanha from the movie Rangeela is a sensational song sung by Asha Bhosle. It was composed by A.R. Rahman and written by Mehboob Alam Kotwal. The song was released on September 8, 1995. Rangeela is a romantic comedy film and stars Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. Check out the song video below.

Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave, 'Taal' (1999)

Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave is another super hit song that features Asha Bhosle as the playback singer. In Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave she is accompanied by Richa Sharma and Aditya Narayan. The song is a part of the movie Taal that stars Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna. This super hit song of the Nightingale of Asia will leave you nostalgic. Check out the song video below.

