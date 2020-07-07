Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lata Mangeshkar's Throwback Photo With Asha Bhosle Is Adorable

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are one of the most popular and iconic sister duos in the film industry. Here’s a beautiful throwback picture of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. In the monochrome picture, Lata Mangeshkar is captured candidly while she is seen bursting out in laughter.

On the other hand, Asha Bhosle is seen looking at Lata Mangakeshakr with a wide smile on her face. Both Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are seen wearing beautiful sarees and jewellery. Take a look at this adorable picture.

Lata Mangeshkar contributes for COVID-19 relief

Bollywood's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar also announced her contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund through her Twitter account. The 90-year-old veteran has pledged to donate an amount of Rs 25 lakh and has urged her followers to support the government in its fight against the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The tweet written in Marathi has Lata Mangeshkar claiming that 'it is our duty to help our government during this crisis'.

नमस्कार.आपण आपल्या सरकारला या कठिण प्रसंगी मदत करणे हे आपले कर्तव्य आहे. मी माझ्या तर्फ़े मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीला २५ लाख रुपये देत आहे. माझी सर्वांना नम्र विनंती आहे की सरकारच्या क़ोरोना विरोधी लढ्यात आपण सुद्धा सरकारला यथाशक्ति मदत करावी. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 31, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar gives blessing to a girl by sharing a video of her singing

Legendary singer and melody queen Lata Mangeshkar recently shared a video of a young talented girl Samadipta Mukherjee who is seen singing Austrian singer Mozart’s 40th Symphony G Minor with an Indian touch. Lata shared the video on Twitter and hailed the young girl's singing talent.

While sharing the video, the Lag Ja Gale singer mentioned that this video was forwarded to her and she was mesmerized to hear the voice of the girl. At last, Lata blessed the singer to become a great singer ahead.

Overwhelmed by this beautiful gesture, Samadipta was the first one to share her emotions over the same. She commented under the post and thanked Lata Ji for her wishes. Samadipta wrote that she worshipped and respected Lata Mangeshkar the most since her childhood.

After seeing the video being shared by the veteran singer, the young talented girl said that its an honour for her to be praised by such a great singer.

At last, she concluded the post and asked the singer to keep showering her with blessings and love so that she can reach higher levels in her musical journey. Apart from this, Samadipta also reposted the post shared by the Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai singer on Twitter and called it a dream come true for her. She wrote that her video shared by the Bharat Ratna is the most precious and priceless blessing for her.

Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane. pic.twitter.com/J6u2GyWbCD — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 6, 2020

