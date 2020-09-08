Do You Know Asha Bhosle Was First Indian Musician To Be Nominated For Grammy?

Evergreen musician Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 87th birthday on Tuesday, September 8. In her stellar career that spans over seven decades, Asha Bhosle has enchanted the hearts of many with her music and playback singing. Back in the year 2011, the legendary singer was officially acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music history. But do you know that she was also the first Indian artist who was nominated for Grammy?

Asha Bhosle’s Grammy nomination

In 1997, Asha established another milestone in her career graph. She became the very first Indian artist to be nominated by the prestigious music Grammy Awards. The veteran singer was chosen because of her splendid vocals in Ustad Ali Akbar Khan’s music album, Legacy. Although, the musician did not win the Award, she made headlines for representing our country at international forum.

Other prestigious Accolades won by Asha Bhosle

In 2015, Asha featured in BBC’s list of 100 inspiring women.

The musician is the recipient of the first-ever Doctor of Literature aka D.Litt. honour of the Jodhpur National University.

She has been honoured with seventeen Maharashtra State Awards.

She was presented the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 2000, for her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

Asha Bhosle holds the Freddie Mercury Award for Outstanding Achievements in the field of Art.

The musician has received honorary doctorates from the University of Jalgaon and Amravati in the field of Literature.

In November 2002, the Birmingham Film Festival honoured the singer with a special contribution.

She has been given the Padma Vibhushan, which is the second-highest civilian award by the Government of India.

Asha has been among the top 20 music icons in the past 50 years.

In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records officially recognised Asha, as the most recorded artist in the history of music at The Asian Awards. She was bestowed with the certificate for “the most studio recording (singles) from Sebastian Coe for recording up to 11,000 solo, duet & chorus-backed songs in over 20 Indian languages since 1947”. During the same event, she was also given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

