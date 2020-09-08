Do You Know Asha Bhosle Was First Indian Musician To Be Nominated For Grammy?

Evergreen musician Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 87th birthday on Tuesday, September 8. In her stellar career that spans over seven decades, Asha Bhosle has enchanted the hearts of many with her music and playback singing. Back in the year 2011, the legendary singer was officially acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music history. But do you know that she was also the first Indian artist who was nominated for Grammy?
ALSO READ| Asha Bhosle's Birthday: 5 Iconic Songs That Will Take Fans Down The Memory Lane
In 1997, Asha established another milestone in her career graph. She became the very first Indian artist to be nominated by the prestigious music Grammy Awards. The veteran singer was chosen because of her splendid vocals in Ustad Ali Akbar Khan’s music album, Legacy. Although, the musician did not win the Award, she made headlines for representing our country at international forum.
ALSO READ| Asha Bhosle's Birthday: Different Singing Styles And Genres The Singer Explored And Aced
ALSO READ| Asha Bhosle Reacts To Video Of 2 Elderly Women Grooving On Streets To Her Evergreen Song
ALSO READ| Asha Bhosle Mourns The Loss Of Pandit Jasraj, Says 'Sangeet Ka Sooraj Doob Gaya'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.