Asha Bhosle's Birthday: Different Singing Styles And Genres The Singer Explored And Aced

September 8 marks Asha Bhosle's birthday. She started her singing career, almost seven decades ago in 1943. Asha Bhosle has not only sung over for a thousand Bollywood movies but she has also been credited for recording several private albums. She has engaged in various solo concerts in India and abroad.

Asha Bhosle has been honoured with several accolades and awards. She was officially declared by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Recorded Artist in Music History, in the year 2011. She has also accepted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Take a look at different genres and singing styles that Asha Bhosle has explored and aced.

Asha Bhosle's best in Bollywood

Bollywood playback singing was Asha Bhosle's key work. In 2006 Asha Bhosle had sung over 12,000 songs. Some of her best film music includes 'Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh', Shree 420 (1955), 'Chhod Do Aanchal', Paying Guest (1957), 'Haal Kaisa Jai Janaab Ka', Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), 'Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar', Hum Dono (1962), 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein', Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), 'Yeh Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera', Mere Sanam (1965), 'Raat Akeli Hai', Jewel Thief (1967) and many others.

Pop songs by Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, who has been in the industry for more than seven decades, has mastered every upcoming genre. Pop music was originated in its modern form during the mid-1950s in overseas and later was passed on in India. Asha Bhosle's pop songs are Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dil Kya Cheez Hai from Umrao Jaan, Yeh Mera Dil from Don, O Mere Soona from Teesri Manzil.

Ghazals by Asha

Asha Bhosle has also tried her hand in Ghazals. She has sung several ghazal songs that were featured in Bollywood movies. Some of them include Mudatain Beet Gai, Karoon Na Yaad Magar Kis Tarah Bhulaoon Use by Miraj E Ghazal Asha Bhosle, and Ghulam Ali, Mera Kuchh Samaan, Sham Se Aankh Mein Nami Si Hai, and many others.

Asha's Bhajan Songs

Asha Bhosle has also sung some Bhajan songs. Bhajan is a holy song that is dedicated to almighty. Asha Bhosle's famous bhajan songs are, Tora Mann Darphan, Tu Hi Durga, O Sherowali, Utaro Aarti Bholenath Ki, and others.

Qawwalis

This is Sufi music, originating from India, and notably popular in the Punjab and Sindh regions of Pakistan. Asha Bhosle has a couple of Qawwalis sung for Bollywood movies. Asha Bhosle's songs include Pal Do Pal Ka Sath, Chandni Ka Badan, Agar Hum Na Hote.

Rabindra Sangeet

As the name suggests, Rabindra Sangeet is a music genre where songs are written and composed by the Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore. They are also known as Tagore songs. Baro Asha Kare, Swapne Amar Mone Halo, Amar Bela Je Jai, Dekho Na Amare Dekho Na are some of Asha's best work.

