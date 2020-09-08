Asha Bhosle's Birthday: Check Out Some Of The Singer's Best Songs Over The Decades

Asha Bhosle is an evergreen and celebrated Indian playback singer. She is best known for her playback singing in the world of Hindi cinema. Asha Bhosle started her career in 1943 and it has spanned successfully for over six decades. The artist has done playback singing for over a thousand Bollywood movies and has recorded many private albums and even participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad. In 2011, Asha Bhosle was officially acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. The Government of India has also honoured her with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Tracing her successful journey on Asha Bhonsale's birthday, here are some of the singer's best songs over the decades featuring popular heroines from Bollywood.

Asha Bhosle’s best songs over the decades

Chanda Mama Door Ke

Chanda Mama Door Ke is from the movie Vachan (1950). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle. The movie has been directed by Raj Rishi and cast Geeta Bali, Rajendra Kumar, and Balraj as the lead characters. The movie was critically acclaimed and had also received two nominations at the annual Filmfare Awards.

Saathi Hath Badhana

Saathi Hath Badhana is from the movie Naya Daur (1957). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. The movie was a sports drama, directed and produced by BR Chopra. The movie cast Dilip Kumar, Vujayanthimala, Ajit, and Jeevan as the lead characters.

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao is from the movie Gharana (1961). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle and Kamal Barot. The movie is directed by SS Vasan and casts Rajendra Kumar, Raaj Kumar, and Asha Parekh as the lead characters. The movie is a remake of the 1960 Telugu film Shanthi Nivasam.

Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani

Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani is from the movie The Great Gambler (1979). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle and Amitabh Bachchan. The action thriller movie is directed by Shakti Samantha and casts Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, and Prem Chopra as the lead characters.

Jaanu Meri Jaan

Jaanu Meri Jaan is from the movie Shaan (1980). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Mohammed Rafi. The action thriller movie is directed by Ramesh Sippy and cast Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and Rakhee Gulzar as the lead characters.

In Aankon Ki Masti

In Aankon Ki Masti is from the movie Umrao Jaan (1981). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle. The Indian art movie is directed by Muzaffar Ali and cast Rekha, Seema Sathyu, Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Raj Babbar as the lead characters.

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein is from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The romantic drama has been directed by Aditya Chopra and cast Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as the lead characters.

Le Gayi

Le Gayi is from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle. The romantic drama has been directed by Aditya Chopra and cast Madhuri, Karisma Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan as the lead characters.

Sharara

Sharara is from the movie Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle. The romantic drama has been directed by Sanjay Gandhvi and casts Uday Chopra, Tulip Joshi, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Bipasha Basu as the lead characters.

Aasmaa

Aasmaa is from the movie Saand Ki Aankh (2019). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle. The biographical drama is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and casts Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, and Prakash Jha as the lead characters.

