Kapil Sharma And Co-star Krushna Abhishekh From 'TKSS' Hold A Guinness Record?

Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek are very popular names in the Indian television industry. The two entertainers and comedians who started their journey by participating in a comedy reality television competition, today successfully run their own comedy talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Having been in the industry for over a decade, the two artists have gained a lot of love and fan-following from the audience. But, fans might be unaware of the fact that Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek feature in the Guinness Book of World Records. Read to know more about their feat.

Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek's achievement

Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek are two of the most popular celebrities in the world of Indian comedy. While having a candid chat with the interviewer, Siddharth Kannan, Krushna Abhishek revealed that Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek have featured in the Guinness Book of World Records.

When Siddharth Kannan was asking Krushna Abhishek questions that were sent in by the artist’s fans, one message read “audience aapko Kapil Sharma sey behtar comedian maantey hai” that means people think of Krushna Abhishek as a better comedian than Kapil Sharma. When Krushna Abhishek was asked about his views on the point made by his fan, the artist said if this is how the audience feels then he feels very good about it.

Krushna Abhishek then said that Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek keep learning from each other. He said that the two have been together since the very beginning when their reality show had started. It is then when Krushna Abhishek revealed that Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek feature in the Guinness Book of World Records as they have done the highest running reality television shows, continuously for nine years. He said that the two are still together and always keep learning from each other. Krushna Abhishek said that throughout the years, he has stayed subtle with his comedy and is always in a learning process, and this is something that he has learnt from Kapil Sharma.

Krushna Abhishek said that the world of reality television shows is a process where fans can change their mindsets towards a person at any time. But, the artist feels glad and thanked the fan who made this comment as it was flattering for Krushna Abhishek. Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek appear in The Kapil Sharma Show that airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

