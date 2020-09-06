Rakul Preet Singh’s Songs That You Can Add To Your Chores Playlist

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the finest new-age actors in the industry today. She was last seen in on the big-screen in Marjavaan (2019), alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Rakul Preet Singh has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting skills and the people from the industry have accepted her with an open heart. Not only has the actor’s movies are loved by the audience but Rakul Preet Singh has also featured in some of the great songs that many like to hear. Here are some of Rakul Preet Singh’s songs that one can add to their chores playlist. Read ahead.

Rakul Preet Singh’s peppy tracks

Love Me Thoda Aur

Love Me Thoda Aur is from the movie Yaariyan (2014). The song is sung by Arijit Singh. The music for the song is given by Pritam and Irshad Kamil is the lyricist of the song. The movie is a Hindi language coming-of-age romantic drama, directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. The song features Rakul Preet Singh and Himansh Kohli.

Baarish

Baarish is from the movie Yaariyan (2014). The song is sung by Mohammed Irfan. The music for the song is given by Mithoon who is also the lyricist of the song. The movie is a critically acclaimed romantic drama, directed by the debutant director Divya Khosla Kumar. The song features Rakul Preet Singh and Himansh Kohli together in this romantic track.

Lae Dooba

Lae Dooba is from the movie Aiyaary (2018). The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The music of the song is composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyricist of the song is Manoj Muntashir. The movie is a Hindi language action thriller movie, written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The song features Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra.

Chale Aana

Chale Aana is from the movie De De Pyaar De (2019). The song is sung by Amaal Mallik, who has also composed the music for this song. Kunaal Vermaa is the lyricist of the song. The movie is a Hindi language romantic comedy-drama, directed by Akiv Ali. The song features Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Tu Mila To Haina

Tu Mila To Haina is from the movie De De Pyaar De (2019). The song is sung by Arijit Singh. The music for the song has been composed by Amaal Mallik and Kunaal Vermaa has given the lyrics for the song. The movie is a romantic comedy-drama, that is directed by Akiv Ali and was loved by the audience. The song features Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn romancing each other on-screen.

