Asha Bhosle's Birthday: Unseen Picture Of Sisters Lata Mangeshkar And Asha Sipping Tea

Asha Bhosle is an acclaimed Indian singer and entrepreneur. She is known for her playback singing and for singing more than 10000 songs in her career. In 2011, she was awarded the 'Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history'. Asha Bhosle also received Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 as well as the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She is the sister of the iconic Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Take a look at an unseen photo of Asha Bhosle from decades ago along with her sister. Asha Bhaole celebrates her 87th birthday today i.e. on September 8th. A day ago, it was the birthday of Asha's other sister Meena Khadikar, who is a singer as well.

Asha Bhosle's unseen photo

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are one of the most popular and iconic sister duos in the film industry. Here is an unseen picture of the two sisters enjoying their cups of tea. In the black and white picture, both Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle can be seen standing in a recording studio while holding their cups. Both can be seen wearing white sarees as they laugh looking at each other. The duo has recorded several songs together like Manbhavan Ke Ghar Jaye Gori, Sakhiri Sun Bole Papiha, Mere Mehboob Mein Kya Nahin, and Chhap Tilak Sab Chhini Re to name a few.

Image courtesy: filmhistorypics Instagram

Asha Bhosle's birthday

Asha Bhosle is a legendary Bollywood singer known for her popular songs like Parde Me Rehne Do, Chura Liya Hai, Ude Jab-Jab Zulfein Teri, and Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Mein. According to DNA, Asha Bhosle celebrated her 87th birthday with her son, daughter in law and grandchildren Zanai & Ranjai at home in Lonavala. They celebrated her birthday with her favourite fruit cake, while Asha Ji's grandaughter Zanai brought her favourite Japanese and Chinese dishes from a Mumbai restaurant.

Dearest Asha ji, wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! May this new year bring you lots of good health & happiness in every sphere of your life!

I feel blessed to have you as my Musical Mother! Thank you for being so incredible!

Love you dearly!ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽˆ@ashabhosle pic.twitter.com/yfgxoAw3ck — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) September 8, 2020

Asha Bhosle recently shared pics from her birthday celebration at 12 am-midnight on September 8. She credited her grandchildren for making the day special for her. The celebrated singer clocked in her 87th birthday today on September 8, 2020.

Image courtesy: Asha Bhosle Instagram story

Promo Image courtesy: Asha Bhosle Instagram

