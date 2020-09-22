Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s Demise: Anil Kapoor Recalls Old Memory, Offers 'heartfelt Prayers'

Acclaimed Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away on September 22 at the age of 79 after battling from COVID-19. As per reports, the actor breathed her last after a four-day battle with COVID-19 on September 22 morning, as she was in a critical condition when got admitted to the hospital. Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s last rites would take place in Satara. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently paid tribute to the actress while recalling an old memory with Ashalata.

Anil Kapoor shares a still from Woh 7 Din

Anil Kapoor shared a still from one of his films with Ashalata titled Woh 7 Din which was released in the year 1983. Anil further expressed his happiness of being a part of the film and working with the talented actress. At last, he concluded the post and offered his heartfelt prayers & condolences to the family. The story of the film revolves around a woman from a poor family marries a doctor, but is actually in love with another man whose ambition was to be a music director. He too was in love with her but thought she would not be happy as his wife. The doctor offers to reunite them instead.

Had the honour of working with Ashalata Ji in Woh 7 Din, a truly talented actress. My heartfelt prayers & condolences to the family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/j1AyHLoLXo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 22, 2020

Apart from Anil Kapoor, several other stars also mourned the loss of the actress on their respective social media handles. Bollywood actress Renuka Shahane took to Twitter and shared a tweet in the Marathi language through her official handle. She mourned the loss of an acclaimed actress and wrote how frustrating the day was today. Shahane called Ashalata Wabgaonkar a kind, loving, caring soul, and a talented artist. Moreover, the actor remembered how she blessed her by saying ‘baby’.

Late actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar had appeared in numerous Hindi and Marathi movies. She marked her Bollywood debut with Zanjeer and played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s stepmother with sheer grace. Besides, she collaborated with acclaimed actors in Ankush, Ahista Ahista, Shaukeen, Namal Halal, and Woh Saat Din, to name a few. Ashalata Wabgaonkar also garnered applause and awards for her performance in Apne Paraye. Ashalata Wabgaonkar played the role of Rajmata Shakuntala, who was King Dushyanta's wife. Actor Raj Babbar played the role of her son Bharat, who was paternal Ancestor of the Kauravas and Pandavas. Ashalata Wabgaonkar played a recurring role in the 1988's Mahabharat serial as Rajmata Shakuntala. The cast of the Mahabharat serial was huge and many characters were seen playing recurring roles in the TV series.

