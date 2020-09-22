Atmavishwas Marathi Movie's Cast: Ashalata Wabgaonkar And Others Play Pivotal Roles

Atmavishwas is a Marathi film that was released in the year 1989. The film, starring Master Abhishek, Madhu Apte, Master Ashwin, and Ashalata Wabgaonkar in the lead roles, was shot in Dadar and Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The plot of the film revolved around the life of Neelkanti Patekar, who portrays the role of Aarti Mangalkar. The movie potrays the relationship between the home maker and the other family members. But, Aarti does not speak up against them and tries to always protect her family which forms the crux of the movie. Here's looking at the star-studded Atmavishwas cast.

Atmavishwas Marathi movie's cast

Ashalata Wabgaonkar

Acclaimed Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar, who passed away on September 22, 2020, played the role of Meena's Mom (as Ashalata) in Atmavishwas. The well-known actor breathed her last after a four-day battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. She has worked in more than 100 films and some of her prominent work includes Ankush, Apne Paraye, Umbartha, and many more.

Prashant Damle

Prashant Damle played the role of Abhay A. Mangalkar in the film Atmavishwas. The actor-comedian has acted in various Marathi dramas, movies, and daily soaps for over 30 years. In his three-decade-long career, the actor has been honored with many prestigious awards. To date, Prashant has 4 Limca Book Records in his name. Some of his memorable works are Akka, Aapli Manas, Reshmin Gaathi, and many more.

Daya Dongre

Daya Dongre played the role of Vasanti 'Chimee' B. Sarpotdar in Atmavishwas. Some of her prominent roles are seen in movies like War of Wealth (1992), Naqab (1989), and Atmavishwas (1989). Her final film was Char Divas Sasuche which was released in the year 1993. She was the daughter of Yamunatai Modak who was a popular Marathi stage actress. Being the niece of actor and singer Shanta Modak, Daya Dongre was also a trained singer.

Neelkanti Patekar

Neelakanti Patekar essayed the role of Rajni 'Bhabey' Tendulkar / Aarti A. Mangalkar in Atmavishwas. She is the ex-wife of Nana Patekar. Her performance in the film garnered her critical acclaim.

