Ashalata Wabgaonkar Passes Away: Renuka Shahane, Rajshri Deshpande And Fans Pay Tribute

Acclaimed Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away on September 22, 2020, Tuesday. Former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat and actor Renuka Shahane confirmed the news via Twitter this morning. As per reports, the actor breathed her last after a four-day battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, as she was in a critical condition when got admitted to the hospital. Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s last rites would take place in Satara.

Celebrities and fans paid their condolences to Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s family on different social media platforms. They took to Twitter and remembered the actor through their official handles. Here’s what they wrote:

Bollywood actor Renuka Shahane took to Twitter and shared a tweet in the Marathi language through her official handle. She mourned the loss of acclaimed actor and wrote how frustrating the day was today. Shahane called Ashalata Wabgaonkar a kind, loving, caring soul, and a talented artist. Moreover, the actor remembered how she blessed her by saying ‘baby’. Check out Renuka Shahane’s tweet:

आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच "बाळा" म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 22, 2020

Numerous fans commented on Renuka Shahane’s tweet. Moreover, Rajshri Deshpande retweeted the same and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. Check out the actor’s post:

Rest in peace Ashalata tai 🙏❤️ https://t.co/qcCpFpNGSH — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) September 22, 2020

Former Chief Minister of Goa, Digambar Kamat, shared a photo of Ashalata Wabgaonkar. In the caption alongside the late actor’s picture, he wrote a heartfelt message for her. The former Chief Minister expressed his feelings by writing, “Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace.”

Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HVGOnDUA8x — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) September 22, 2020

Actor Smita Gondkar remembered Ashalata Wabgaonkar and wrote how the latter inspired people with her work. She paid her heartfelt condolences to the late veteran star’s family. Gondkar penned, “Deeply saddened with the demise of veteran actress Ashalata Tai...Was always inspired by you and your work...every character you played so effortlessly ...Will miss you Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends ...RIP”

Deeply saddened with the demise of veteran actress Ashalata tai...Was always inspired by you and your work...every character you played so effortlessly ...Will miss you

Heartfelt condolense to the family and friends ...RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/I0YQMJmRxt — Smita Gondkar (@SmitaGondkar) September 22, 2020

Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta also shared a tweet through his official handle. He confirmed the news by writing, “RIP Ashalata Ji. She passed away this morning”. Check out his tweet:

RIP Ashalata ji. She passed away this morning. https://t.co/KGOcUK5qvI pic.twitter.com/SI3N0GdkJE — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) September 22, 2020

Numerous fans shared tweets after Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s demise on the micro-blogging platform. They also prayed for her soul to rest in peace. Here are some of the posts that you must check out:

I mourn passing away of veteran film & stage actress ASHALATA due to Covid. She was 79 & hailing from Canacona, Goa. Ashalata Naik Wabgaonkar acted in Marathi Nataks as well as in Marathi/Hindi films. Here's praying for her atma to attain moksha.🙏 pic.twitter.com/EL636LcVAr — Parag Hede पराग हेदे (@Indepthcomments) September 22, 2020

Goshhh Ashalata wabgaonkar who played my mother in film Maherchi sadi and many more is no more cannot believe it may she rest in peace such a nice lady and lovable person just can’t believe she is no more. 🙏 RIP — Ajinkkya R Deo (@Ajinkyad) September 22, 2020

Actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar who contracted covid has left us. Wabgaonkar was shooting for a Marathi serial in Satara when she contracted covid and was on ventilator. Ashalata who acted in several movies from blockbuster movies like Zanjeer to cult classics Ankush. pic.twitter.com/00oAtjBmFf — Krishnakumar (@krishnakumarET) September 22, 2020

