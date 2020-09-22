Veteran Actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar Passes Away, Celebrities Mourn Her Loss

Notable Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away on September 22, 2020, Tuesday. The former Chief Minister of Goa, Digambar Kamat confirmed the news via a tweet this morning. As per reports, the actor breathed her last after a four-day battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, as she was in a critical condition when she was admitted to the hospital. Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s last rites would take place in Satara.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar no more

Celebrities paid their heartfelt condolences to Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s family and fans on social media. They took to Twitter and remembered the actor through their official handles. Here’s what they wrote:

Celebrities pay condolences

Digambar Kamat, Former Chief Minister of Goa

Former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat shared a photo of Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Alongside the tweet, he wrote a message for her. Kamat penned, “Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace.”

Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HVGOnDUA8x — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) September 22, 2020

Actor Renuka Shahane

Bollywood actor Renuka Shahane took to the micro-blogging platform and expressed her pain in the Marathi language. She wrote how COVID-19 had claimed the life of one of the most beautiful souls. She described Ashalata as someone who was a caring, loving person and a talented artist. She prayed for her soul to rest in peace and paid her heartfelt condolences.

आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच "बाळा" म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 22, 2020

Trade analyst Komal Nahta

Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta also shared a tweet through his official handle. He confirmed the news by writing, “RIP Ashalata Ji. She passed away this morning”. Check out his tweet:

RIP Ashalata ji. She passed away this morning. https://t.co/KGOcUK5qvI pic.twitter.com/SI3N0GdkJE — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) September 22, 2020

About Ashalata Wabgaonkar's work in Bollywood

Late actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar had appeared in numerous Hindi and Marathi movies. She marked her Bollywood debut with Zanjeer and played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s stepmother with sheer grace. Besides, she collaborated with acclaimed actors in Ankush, Ahista Ahista, Shaukeen, Ankush, Namal Halal, and Woh Saat Din, to name a few. Ashalata Wabgaonkar also garnered applause and awards for her performance in Apne Paraye.

