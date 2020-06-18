How Would 'Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi' Cast Look If It Was Remade In Bollywood; See Full List

Marathi film Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi made in 1988 is considered to be a classic in the Marathi film industry. The story of the film revolves around four friends who find it difficult to find a place to stay in Pune. The friends come up with a plan to transform two amongst the four of them into women and win the hearts of the landlady telling her that they are a married couple.

In Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar each character has a unique trait. Hence, it is not difficult to wonder what would the cast of Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi look like if it was ever made in Bollywood. Here is a list of potential Bollywood actors for the characters from Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi.

Abhay Deol as Dhananjay

The character of Dhananjay is played by actor Ashok Saraf. Dhananjay is an equal bit of serious as well as witty. He is very quick with his words and even has a romantic side to him. After recalling Abhay Deol’s character from Aisha and his character from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, it is easy to say that the actor will do complete justice to the role.

Riteish Deshmukh as Parshuram

The character of Parshuram is played by late actor Lakshmikant Berde. Lakshmikant Berde’s well-timed comedy and his stellar screen presence are what made the character of Parshuram a hit. Despite having to dress as a woman for most parts of the movie, the actor was a delight to watch. Parshuram is quite sensitive and has a flair for writing. He is romantic, but also very understanding. From Riteish Deshmukh’s characters in Apna Sapna Money Money and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, it is quite evident that he is perfect for the role.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Sudhir

The character of Sudhir is essayed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. Sudhir is interested in music and will go to any extent to protect his loved ones. Sachin Pilgaonkar’s ace acting skills ensured that despite being dressed as a woman for most part of the film, the audience could see a glimpse of Sudhir quite clearly. Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in Dream Girl and Vicky Donor is proof that the actor can play the character with finesse.

Rajkummar Rao as Shantanu

The role of Shantanu is played by Siddharth Ray. Shantanu is the youngest in the lot and also very serious when it comes to his studies. He is a medical student but is also a fun-loving chap. He is great at improvising as well. Considering Rajkummar Rao’s role in Newton and Made in China, it is safe to say that he would be a perfect fit for the role.

Ileana D’Cruz as Madhuri

The role of Madhuri is essayed by Ashwini Bhave. Madhuri is a boss lady but secretly likes her employee. She is focused and dedicated, yet she has a soft heart. Looking back at Ileana D’Cruz’s role in Barfi, it is quite evident that she is perfect for the role.

Shraddha Kapoor as Kamali

The role of Kamali is played by Priya Arun. Kamali is a soft-hearted girl but would stand up for what she believes in. She would do anything for her closed ones, much like Shraddha Kapoor’s character from Aashiqui 2. Shraddha Kapoor’s photoshoot in a Maharashtrian look is proof of how well she would carry the role and the look.

Sonam Kapoor as Manisha

The role of Manisha is played by Supriya Pilgaonkar. Manisha is a bubbly and happy girl, with big dreams. She knows exactly what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it. Much like Sonam Kapoor’s role in the film Aisha. Sonam Kapoor’s screen presence and her acting skills make her a great recommendation for the role of Manisha.

Kriti Kharbanda as Sushma

The role of Sushma is played by Nivedita Joshi-Saraf. Sushma is very understanding as well as an independent girl. She is kind and values people and relationships. Just like Kriti Kharbanda’s role from the film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. Kriti Karbanda’s stellar acting sense and the innocence that she brings to the role makes it easy to wonder if she is a perfect fit for the role of Sushma.

Sushmita Mukherjee as Leelabai Kalbhor

Leelabai Kalbhor’s character is played by actor Nayantara. Leelabai is very innocent and trusts people easily. She is kind and a maternal figure to her tenets. Sushmita Mukherjee’s versatile acting and her exceptional understanding of the character that she plays makes her a perfect fit for the role.

Jaideep Ahlawat as Bali

Bali is the antagonist and is played by Viju Khote. He doesn’t value relations and is a spoilt brat, however, he is also filled with vengeance and would go to any extent for the sake of money. Considering Jaideep Ahlawat’s exceptional performance in the show Pataal Lok it is easy to say that the actor will do complete justice to the role.

Ashwini Kalsekar as Tanu

Tanu is a grey character in the movie. Despite not having a lot of screen time, Tanu was quite good at establishing her motive. Ashwini Kalsekar’s character from the Golmaal franchise is proof of how well she would carry the role and the look.

Paresh Rawal and Upasana Singh and Mr and Mrs Vishwasrao Sarpotdar

Mr. Sarpotdar is a petty man with a loudmouth. He wants to profit from every situation and his always looking for the easy way out. The role of Mr Vishwasrao Sarpotdar is played by Sudhir Joshi. Mrs Vishwasrao Sarpotdar is quite traditional and is easy going compared to her husband. Paresh Rawal and Upasana Singh are one of the most skilled actor’s in the industry. Paresh Rawal’s versatility and Upasana Singh’s candour makes them a perfect fit for the role.

