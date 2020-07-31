Exclusive: Ashish Chanchlani Talks About Donning The Director's Hat; Read Details Here

Ashish Chanchlani is undeniably one of the most loved and popular YouTubers in India. His videos and vines have been very popular on YouTube and social media. The influencer recently did an exclusive interview with Republic World where he talked about donning the director’s hat. Here is what Ashish Chanchlani had to say about doing the role of director in one of his videos.

Ashish talks about his experience of directing and spending money on the video

During the exclusive interview with Republic World, Ashish Chanchlani was asked about his recent outing as a director. While answering this question, also talked about the money that he spent on the video.

Ashish Chanchlani said, “I never even imagined. The amount of money I spent on my video was my plan to earn that much in the new year. It was a distant dream, investing so much in a video.” Talking about doing the direction recently and his upcoming projects, the young YouTuber said, "The direction was fun. I was like a little kid during that time. It was a short comedy sketch but I was like a mad director in the ninety per cent of the video. I was so happy and euphoric on the set. Yes, I did not completely delve into the director’s zone, but one day for sure I will make something that is hatke.”

Ashish Chanchlani on his moments of self-doubt

During the exclusive interview, Ashish Chanchlani was asked about if he had any moments of self-doubt when he ventured in direction, videos and acting. He replied to it by saying, “I think everyone goes through self-doubt. Are you doing this right and going in the right direction. But I overcome that by watching my old videos. I saw myself as someone with no backing when I was nothing I still created magic and still related to the public. I do not like to talk about myself a lot but when I see public loving me I feel like I am something, even if that is 20 per cent, and that is what motivates me a lot. People like watching my work and look forward to it.”

