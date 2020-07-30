Exclusive: Ashish Chanchlani Talks About Nepotism, Cites His Sister's YouTube Channel

Ashish Chanchlani is a popular Indian YouTuber who is known for his funny sketches. Recently in an exclusive interview with Republic World, he opened up about the ongoing debate of nepotism in Bollywood. He also cited his sister's YouTube's channel as an example for his views. Here's what he said on the topic.

Ashish Chanchlani opens up about nepotism

During the virtual interview, Ashish Chanchlani was asked what are his views on the ongoing debate of nepotism. The YouTuber replied, "Nepotism exists everywhere. It has been a very big part of the machine that works in our country. It’s the people who have the power."

Giving the example of his sister, Chanchlani said, "I have a sister who has a YouTube channel. She was there in all my bhai-behen videos. People love her so much now, and they have loved our chemistry in all the videos. People give love to her and then she got the motivation to start her channel."

Continuing on the topic, Ashish Chanchlani revealed, "She now works very hard. And she tries her best to not use my name. Yes, people do know she is my sister but she is such a hard worker that she has made a name for herself. So the power lies in the hands of people. And for those in power, if you use that to block a talent, that is wrong. It’s favouritism that I feel is wrong."

Also Read: Ashish Chanchlani's Female Version Attracts Attention From Celebrities; See Edited Pic

Also Read: Ashish Chanchlani's Viral Videos Helped Him Amass An Impressive Net Worth; Read How Much

When Ashish Chanchlani felt he fulfilled his dreams

Next, Ashish Chanchlani was asked when did he feel he has fulfilled his dream. He replied, "There are two moments like that. One was when I met Akshay Kumar the first time. I had never on my life expected, that two on my own. And he knows my work and it was the biggest fulfilment of my dream. The second was when I landed in America, again on my own. And I met so many Marvel stars. And there, Chris Evans hugged me. And that was the moment I felt like I had it all in life."

Also Read: Ashish Chanchlani's New Video On 'how 2020 Happened' Will Crack You Up; Watch

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 'What Are The Odds' Actor Yashaswini Dayama Talks About OTT Content Evolution

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Yashasvi & Karanvir Spill Beans On All 'gross' Scenes From 'What Are The Odds'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.